UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Development Bank Releases Annual Report Of Development Effectiveness

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:56 PM

Asian Development Bank releases annual report of development effectiveness

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released the 13th annual performance report of its corporate results framework, the Development Effectiveness Review, a management tool that monitors performance and progress during 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released the 13th annual performance report of its corporate results framework, the Development Effectiveness Review, a management tool that monitors performance and progress during 2019.

The report focuses on progress achieved against 60 corporate performance indicators. In 2019, ADB made a strong start on aligning its new operations with Strategy 2030 priorities, especially gender equality, according to the report.

The share of gender mainstreamed operations rose by 10 percentage points to 80 per cent of all ADB operations committed in 2019 and the record gender mainstreaming performance exceeded the 2024 target.

The proportion of ADB operations supporting climate change mitigation and/or adaptation increased to 59 per cent during 2017�2019 from the 56 per cent baseline.

The ADB also made strong progress toward achieving its cumulative climate financing target of $80 billion for climate change mitigation or adaptation between 2019 and 2030.

In 2019, ADB committed $6.5 billion, or 30 per cent of the total financing ADB committed that year. This was almost 50 per cent more in total annual climate financing than ADB committed in any previous year.

Financing for health reached 2.95 per cent of total ADB commitments in 2019, a significant increase from the baseline of 1.75 per cent, and close to the 2024 target range of 3 per cent� 5 per cent.

ADB's operations completed in 2019 delivered 80 per cent or more of their expected results for 18 of the 22 new indicators tracking outcomes in support of the seven operational priorities of Strategy 2030.

Three indicators had shortfalls below the 80 per cent target, and achievement for one other indicator was too early to assess.

A decline in the success rates of completed operations shows that some historical challenges remain, according to the report.

For ADB as a whole, the share of completed sovereign operations rated successful fell to 71 per cent in reporting years (RY) 2017�2019, a decline of 6 percentage points compared with RY2016�2018 and moving away from the 2024 target of 80 per cent. The success rate of operations financed by concessional assistance also declined, to 70 per cent from 77 per cent in RY2016�2018.

These declines were mainly caused by weaker performance of transport sector operations and, to a lesser extent, finance and education sector operations, the report says. As in the past, ratings for the likelihood that operations' results will be sustainable over time were the lowest of the four evaluation criteria used to assess success.

Some 52 per cent of non-sovereign operations were rated successful in RY2017�2019 compared with 54 per cent in RY2016�2018 and a 2024 target of 70 per cent. The smaller share of better-performing infrastructure projects and weak performance of private equity funds were the main factors behind this performance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Progress 2019 Asian Development Bank All From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates operates special flights to repatriate Pa ..

52 seconds ago

Five hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

Pence spokeswoman tests positive for COVID-19

2 minutes ago

851 metric ton wheat confiscated over smuggling in ..

2 minutes ago

Nephew kills uncle on domestic dispute in Multan

2 minutes ago

Tobacco export increases over 60pc, reaches US $ 2 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.