UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Development Bank To Provide $2.5 Bn Financing To Pakistan In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Asian Development Bank to provide $2.5 bn financing to Pakistan in 2019

Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $2.5 billion in approved financing to Pakistan in 2019, it said in a tweet on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $2.5 billion in approved financing to Pakistan in 2019, it said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"ADB will provide $2.5 billion in approved financing to Pakistan in 2019, and recently approved Country Operations Business Plan (COBP) 2020-2022 will increase average lending to $2.

4 billion a year - a record increase over the $1.4 billion average from 2015 to 2018," it tweeted.

In addition, ADB will leverage lending through the mobilization of co-financing and funding from other sources, including regional concessional resources.

The new COBP will support Pakistan's development goals and complement efforts by other development partners, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Asian Development Bank From Billion

Recent Stories

Hazzaa Al Mansoori&#039;s home return scheduled fo ..

26 minutes ago

King of Spain receives Sharjah Ruler at Zarzuela P ..

26 minutes ago

Afghan Election Monitors Expect Runoff in Country' ..

25 minutes ago

Russia Plans to Send Mini-Rover to Moon in 2027 - ..

27 minutes ago

EU Calls on Turkey to Cease Military Action in Syr ..

27 minutes ago

UNSC Likely to Discuss Turkish Operation in Northe ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.