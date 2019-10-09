Asian Development Bank To Provide $2.5 Bn Financing To Pakistan In 2019
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:40 PM
Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $2.5 billion in approved financing to Pakistan in 2019, it said in a tweet on Wednesday
"ADB will provide $2.5 billion in approved financing to Pakistan in 2019, and recently approved Country Operations Business Plan (COBP) 2020-2022 will increase average lending to $2.
4 billion a year - a record increase over the $1.4 billion average from 2015 to 2018," it tweeted.
In addition, ADB will leverage lending through the mobilization of co-financing and funding from other sources, including regional concessional resources.
The new COBP will support Pakistan's development goals and complement efforts by other development partners, it added.