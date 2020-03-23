UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Adjusts Annual Meeting Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:34 AM

Asian Development Bank's (ADB) adjusts annual meeting arrangements

The structure of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) 53rd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors will be adjusted given the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ):The structure of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) 53rd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors will be adjusted given the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ADB Board of Directors approved a proposal that the annual meeting, originally scheduled for May 2-5, 2020 in Incheon, Republic of Korea, will be conducted in two stages, according to a news release issued here on Monday.

The first stage will comprise a reduced-scale meeting of the Board of Governors, predominantly through their appointed representatives, in Manila on 22 May 2020. This will enable the Board of Governors to consider ADB's financial statements and net income allocation in line with ADB institutional requirements.

The meeting will then be adjourned and reconvene on September 18 to 21, 2020 for a second stage that will comprise a full-scale annual meeting in Incheon, Republic of Korea.

"The safety of Annual Meeting participants is of utmost importance. Following close consultation with the Government of the Republic of Korea, we agreed the adjusted approach to the meeting is appropriate in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said ADB Secretary Eugenue Zhukov. "Both ADB and the Republic of Korea are fully committed and will work closely toward preparing an engaging and productive Annual Meeting later this year."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Manila Incheon May September 2020 Asian Development Bank Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE’s early embrace of technology p ..

36 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 March 2020

1 hour ago

Coronavirus tally in Pakistan reaches to 799

1 hour ago

UAE to suspend all passenger flights: state media

2 minutes ago

FM Qureshi telephones, Iranian, Sri-Lankan and Nep ..

2 hours ago

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today with simplici ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.