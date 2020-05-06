A Concept Clearance Committee on support provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved the financing plan worth of US$ 305 million being offered by the Bank in efforts to support the COVID-19 emergency relief services under the title "Emergency Assistance for Fighting against coronavirus pandemic".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):A Concept Clearance Committee on support provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved the financing plan worth of US$ 305 million being offered by the Bank in efforts to support the COVID-19 emergency relief services under the title "Emergency Assistance for Fighting against coronavirus pandemic".

The committee accorded approval for ADB loan to the federal government which will be implemented through the NDRMF (National Disaster Risk Management Fund) for execution in provinces and special areas as grant.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan and was attended by a delegation of Asian Development Bank led by Country Director Xiaohong Yang, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The ADB will provide $200 million for social protection for the poor and vulnerable, and $105 million for public health emergency preparedness.

The proposal will also focus on stockpiling of stores and health inventories for any unexpected surge and to sustain the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies throughout coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal also envisage up gradation of existing facilities or adding additional space within existing facilities, training of health staff, strengthening of the health management systems including inventory control, disease surveillance, and standard protocols, as well as the provision of water and sanitation facilities and improvement of hygiene at public places.

DCPC Jahanzeb Khan said that government was exploring avenues to provide assistance to those directly affected by the Corona pandemic that were previously not eligible for financial assistance from Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Various modalities for the provision of the funding to the Government of Pakistan under the loan agreement were discussed.

Officials from the Ministry of Planning Commission, Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation, Economic Affairs Division, Ministry of Finance, NDMA and BISP were also present.