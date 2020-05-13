Asian equities mixed, fears of second wave keep traders on edge

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):Asian markets were mixed Wednesday but investors remain on edge after Donald Trump's top virus adviser warned that easing lockdown measures too early could spark another dangerous wave of infections and batter the economic recovery.

Tensions between the US and China added another layer of concern for traders after lawmakers in Washington proposed giving the president powers to impose fresh sanctions if Beijing does not give a "full accounting" for the coronavirus outbreak.

A second day of selling followed losses on Wall Street and eats into recent gains driven by slowing infection and death rates, and the lifting of economy-strangling measures that kept billions at home.

The recent optimism that has flowed through markets -- helped by trillions of dollars in worldwide stimulus and central bank backstopping -- has been given a jolt by data showing fresh outbreaks in South Korea, China and Germany.

And US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci added to the unease Tuesday when he said in congressional testimony that reopening businesses and communities too early risked damaging recent progress in containing the disease.

He told a Senate panel that federal authorities had developed guidelines on how to safely reopen activities, with a sustained 14-day decrease in cases as a vital first step.

"If a community or a state or region doesn't go by those guidelines and reopens... the consequences could be really serious," said Fauci.

"There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control," he added, and warned it "could even set you back on the road to trying to get economic recovery".

