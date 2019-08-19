UrduPoint.com
Asian, European Markets Boosted Fresh Hopes For Trade Talks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:13 PM

Asian and European markets rallied Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street and comments from Donald Trump's top economic adviser hailing "positive" trade talks with Chinese negotiators

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Asian and European markets rallied Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street and comments from Donald Trump's top economic adviser hailing "positive" trade talks with Chinese negotiators.

Optimism that central banks will provide fresh support to head off a global economic recession has also lent much-needed support to regional equities after last week's sell-off, with eyes on an upcoming speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell for clues about its plans.

Investors were in an upbeat mood after White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that if talks between deputies from Beijing and Washington went well and "we can have a substantive renewal of negotiations" then "we are planning to have China come to the USA and meet with our principals to continue the negotiations".

He added that high-level phone talks last week were "a lot more positive than has been reported".

Trump provided further cause for hope by tweeting: "We are doing very well with China, and talking!"Kudlow also raised the prospect of using cash taken from higher tariffs on Chinese goods to pay for tax cuts.

"This sort of recycling won't clear the oceans of plastic or reduce global warming, but it is an elegant solution to reducing the pain of tariffs on the American consumer of China and may give equity markets a small boost as we start the week," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at OANDA.

