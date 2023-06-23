Asian, European markets fall again as traders eye more rate hikes

Equity markets sank Friday and oil extended a sharp selloff after a string of interest rate hikes by central banks revived worries about the global economy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):Equity markets sank Friday and oil extended a sharp selloff after a string of interest rate hikes by central banks revived worries about the global economy.

Eyes are also on Tokyo after forecast-beating inflation figures fuelled speculation on whether the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will shift away from its ultra-loose monetary policy that has dragged on the yen.

The optimism that characterized the first half of June -- fuelled by hopes the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its hiking cycle -- has given way to concern that officials still had several more in them as they battle stubborn price rises.

Last week's decision to stand pat after 10 straight increases added to the sense of hope, but warnings Wednesday from boss Jerome Powell that more work was needed took the wind out of traders' sails.

He told US lawmakers that two more this year was "a pretty good guess".

His comments came as the Bank of England (BoE) lifted rates more than expected, while officials in Switzerland and Norway also tightened. That followed hikes last week in the eurozone, Australia and Canada.

And Turkey, which for two years had followed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox policy of dealing with high inflation by cutting rates, changed course and nearly doubled its borrowing costs.

However, some observers are sceptical the Fed will follow through with its warnings as US inflation continues to subside, falling to 4.0 percent in May from 4.9 percent in April. The Fed's target is 2.0 percent.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.5 percent at 32,781.54 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.7 percent at 18,889.97 (close) Shanghai - Composite: Closed for holiday London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 percent at 7,458.19 Euro/yen: DOWN at 155.50 yen from 156.33 yen on Thursday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0867 from $1.0958 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2710 from $1.2746 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 142.96 from 143.13 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.50 pence from 85.94 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.9 percent at $68.18 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.8 percent at $72.83 per barrelNew York - Dow: FLAT at 33,946.71 (close)