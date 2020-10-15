UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian, European Stocks Sink As Virus, Stimulus Sour Mood

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Asian, European stocks sink as virus, stimulus sour mood

Concerns about the re imposition of virus lock downs, stalled vaccine trials and dimming hopes of new US stimulus any time soon weighed on Asian and European markets Thursday

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Concerns about the re imposition of virus lock downs, stalled vaccine trials and dimming hopes of new US stimulus any time soon weighed on Asian and European markets Thursday.

Regional investors tracked another sell-off in New York, where all three main indexes turned negative after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that while talks continued, Republicans and Democrats were still "far apart" on a rescue package.

While the broad view is that a new spending package will get passed eventually, the comments reinforced expectations that there will be nothing before next month's presidential and congressional elections.

"This has been an ongoing drama," Paul Nolte, at Kingsview Investment Management, said. "The latest twist I heard is nothing is going to get done until the election. That's why I think you're getting the market selling off a little bit.

" However, analysts said traders were taking comfort from the possibility that Joe Biden and the Democrats will win the White House and both houses of Congress, paving the way for a bigger stimulus than anything that could be agreed before the vote.

Adding to the downbeat mood on trading floors is the surge in coronavirus infections in Europe, which is forcing governments to revert to tough containment measures that observers fear could deliver a blow to a tentative recovery from national lockdowns earlier this year.

France on Wednesday imposed a curfew in Paris and eight other cities -- covering almost a third of the country's population -- for as long as six weeks, while Germany and Ireland also ramped up restrictions.

The moves follow a partial lockdown in the Netherlands and increasingly strict measures in Britain.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Europe Vote White House Germany Paris New York Ireland Netherlands Democrats Congress Market All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PMD’s first rally in Gujranwala:  Lahore police ..

8 minutes ago

French-Colombian Investment Treaty Comes Into Forc ..

4 minutes ago

WTT Youth Series set to launch in 2021

4 minutes ago

Commissioner for launching anti-smog crackdown acr ..

4 minutes ago

Army arranges medical camp in South Waziristan

4 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned over LoC ceasefire violat ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.