ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):Chief Economist of Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB), Erik Berglof here on Tuesday appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the present government for social uplift of the masses.

During a call on meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Berglof highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment in Pakistan and discussed future cooperation in development projects especially eco- friendly and climate resilience.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha and senior officers from finance division participated in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

On the occasion, the finance minister shared with Erik Berglof the current economic outlook of the country.

He apprised him about the economic policies and reforms of the government for sustainable economic development and social uplift of the poor segment of society.

He said that despite economic challenges, the government was determined to set the things in right direction and put the economy on positive trajectory.

He also apprised about the economic losses due to the devastated floods in Pakistan and rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood affected areas.

The minister expressed gratitude to Erik Berglof, Chief Economist AIIB for his support to Pakistan.