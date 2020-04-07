UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Approves Emergency Loan To Support China's Public Health Infrastructure

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:09 PM

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) approves emergency loan to support China's public health infrastructure

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a sovereign-backed loan of 2.485 billion yuan (about 355 million U.S. dollars) to help upgrade China's sustainable public health infrastructure and provide emergency equipment and supplies amid the COVID-19 outbreak

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ):The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a sovereign-backed loan of 2.485 billion yuan (about 355 million U.S. dollars) to help upgrade China's sustainable public health infrastructure and provide emergency equipment and supplies amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The project, to be supported by the AIIB's first emergency assistance loan, aims to strengthen the public health emergency response capacity in the Chinese municipalities of Beijing and Chongqing, according to the bank.

The loan will support the upgrade of the two cities' respective centers for disease control and prevention, enhance the treatment capacity of medical institutions in dealing with epidemic emergencies and provide emergency equipment and supplies to frontline public health workers to help contain the outbreak of COVID-19, it said.

"AIIB's response underscores the importance of building resilient public health infrastructures and maintaining robust systems for members to effectively mitigate risks to their populations associated with outbreaks of communicable disease," said Konstantin Limitovskiy, AIIB vice president in charge of investment operations.

Headquartered in Beijing, the AIIB began operations in January 2016. It is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan China Bank Chongqing Beijing January 2016 Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nearly equal split between respondents of a global ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Usesall its Potentials to Ensure Cooperation i ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed rules out differences in ranks of P ..

9 minutes ago

LG Electronics delivers Q1 earnings surprise, viru ..

2 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics expects profit rise on coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Asia markets extend gains on glimmers of hope in v ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.