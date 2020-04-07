UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Investment Bank Lends $355Mln To Support China's Public Health Infrastructure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:08 PM

Asian Investment Bank Lends $355Mln to Support China's Public Health Infrastructure

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of 2.48 billion yuan ($355 million) to support China's public health infrastructure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AIIB's press service said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of 2.48 billion yuan ($355 million) to support China's public health infrastructure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AIIB's press service said on Tuesday.

"In response to China's emergency financing needs for public health infrastructure to manage the spread of COVID-19, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's (AIIB) Board of Directors has approved a sovereign-backed loan of RMB2,485 million (approximately USD355 million equivalent) as an adaptive way of upgrading the country's sustainable public health infrastructure and providing emergency equipment and supplies," the statement said.

According to the press service, the loan aims to strengthen the public health emergency response capacity in the Chinese municipalities of Beijing and Chongqing. The AIIB notes that big cities with a large floating population have acute financial needs to prevent and fight against epidemics.

"The loan will support the sustainable development of the two cities' public health infrastructure, system and emergency response. These include upgrading their respective Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, enhancing the treatment capacity of medical institutions in dealing with epidemic emergencies and providing emergency equipment and supplies to frontline public health workers to help contain the outbreak of COVID-19," the statement said.

The outbreak of COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic on March 11 by the World Health Organization, erupted in late December in China's Wuhan and caused 81,700 Chinese citizens to become infected, with over 3,300 related deaths, according to the National Health Commission. On March 29, the Chinese health authorities announced that the spread of the coronavirus infection in the country had been generally stopped.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan World China Bank Chongqing Wuhan Beijing March December Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gulf states urged to free activists, migrant worke ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price rises to US$22.11 pb

10 minutes ago

U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000 miles ..

24 minutes ago

U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 10,000 as total cases ris ..

24 minutes ago

Up to 1,500 Russians to Return From Abroad Through ..

31 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur regiona ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.