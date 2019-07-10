UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Advance As Focus Turns To US Fed Boss 10 July 2019

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:53 PM

Asian markets advance as focus turns to US Fed boss 10 July 2019

Asian markets mostly rose Wednesday after two days of losses with investors focusing on congressional testimony by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Asian markets mostly rose Wednesday after two days of losses with investors focusing on congressional testimony by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell.

Fed officials have helped spur a rally in world equities in recent weeks by taking an increasingly dovish tone regarding monetary policy, fuelling expectations they would cut borrowing costs sharply to support a stuttering economy.

But hopes for a deep reduction were dealt a blow on Friday by data showing the US created far more jobs than expected in June. The report sparked a sell-off in stocks and sent the Dollar surging.

Powell is now due to appear before both houses of Congress to give his opinion about the state of the world's top economy, which investors will pore over for an idea about his interest rate plans.

Observers said that while a big cut -- of 50 basis points -- has all but been dismissed, the Fed is expected to unveil at least a 25 point reduction at its next gathering this month.

"It's unlikely the Fed would risk ignoring the markets' signalling, especially after taking a dovish turn at the June (policy) meeting, which sparked a broad risk-on rally and overshadowed concerns about slowing US and global growth," said Stephen Innes at Vanguard Markets.

"After all, there is that small thing called 'credibility issues', so why on Earth would the Fed want to lead markets down the primrose path?" Anna Han, equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities, took an upbeat view on the outlook.

"Unless you get some huge red flags from the testimony over the next two days, we are going to enter into a more accommodative environment," she told Bloomberg tv. "That's an opportunity to put risk on." - Oil prices rally - After a mildly positive lead from Wall Street and two days of selling, Asia investors trod a careful path Wednesday.

Hong Kong, Singapore and Seoul each put on 0.

3 percent and Sydney rose 0.4 percent.

Wellington jumped more than one percent and Taipei gained 0.9 percent with Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta also up.

There was also a little optimism on news that top-level negotiators from China and the US had held phone talks on trade.

But Tokyo ended down 0.2 percent and Mumbai was off 0.3 percent in the afternoon.

Shanghai shed 0.4 percent after data showed June factory prices were unchanged from a year ago and fell from the previous month, hit by the US trade war.

"The fall in non-food inflation suggests consumption remains weak, which would likely put pressure on regulators to introduce more consumption stimulus," Innes added.

Oil prices jumped more than one percent after a closely watched industry report showed a massive drop in US stockpiles last week, while traders also cheered reports that Russian output fell in July to its lowest in nearly three years.

The developments provided a boost to the commodity, which took a hit earlier in the week as a stronger dollar added to ongoing worries about the trade war and soft global outlook.

Still, analysts said prices will remain volatile as investors weigh the trade row against geopolitical tensions in the middle East.

In early trade London rose 0.1 percent, Paris was flat and Frankfurt fell 0.1 percent.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 21,533.48 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 percent at 28,204.69 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 2,915.30 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,546.84 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1215 from $1.1207 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 108.95 Yen from 108.84 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2457 from $1.2462 West Texas Intermediate: UP 97 cents at $58.80 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 84 cents at $65.00 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 26,783.49 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World Dollar Russia China Oil Sydney London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok York Powell Lead Fargo Middle East June July Congress Stocks Market TV All From Industry Top Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange's (PMEX) profits jump ..

24 seconds ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) to offer two yea ..

2 minutes ago

Residents of twin cities lament an increase in jui ..

2 minutes ago

Strangulated body of a lady found in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end day with gains 10 July 2019

2 minutes ago

16 proclaimed offenders arrested in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.