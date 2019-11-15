UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Boosted By Fresh China-US Trade Optimism

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:21 PM

Asian markets boosted by fresh China-US trade optimism

Asian markets rose Friday as trade hopes were given a boost by Donald Trump's economic aide saying "enormous progress" had been made in talks with China, easing recent concerns that they were stumbling

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ):Asian markets rose Friday as trade hopes were given a boost by Donald Trump's economic aide saying "enormous progress" had been made in talks with China, easing recent concerns that they were stumbling.

Hong Kong enjoyed a much-needed leg-up after a bruising week but sentiment remained fragile after the city endured another night of violent protest, with the transport network partially shut down and many businesses closed for a fifth day.

The broad regional gains came after top White House adviser Larry Kudlow that the long-awaited mini trade deal with China was on track as part of a wider pact.

"The deal is not complete but we've made enormous progress," he told reporters, adding that the talks were "coming down to the short strokes".

His comments follow a week of unease about the much-vaunted talks, after Trump dismissed Chinese claims of a plan to roll back tariffs as the negotiations progress, while reports said Beijing was uneasy about some aspects of the developing deal.

And on Thursday, China's commerce ministry had said the US lifting of tariffs was a "condition" to reaching the preliminary deal -- suggesting it was not imminent.

- Xi's Hong Kong warning - "Maybe, just maybe, we are finally nearing a long-awaited indication from President Trump that the protracted period of market adversity is mercifully nearing its end," said AxiTrader chief Asia market strategist Stephen Innes.

But he added that "the big question should be about what comes next. How long will phase two take?" He also pointed to "some recriminations, with the US claiming that China is delaying the deal, which would seem to play into the view that President Trump is under pressure, having effectively announced a deal a couple of weeks ago".

Tokyo went into the break 0.7 percent higher, Sydney jumped 0.8 percent, Seoul climbed one percent and Singapore was up 0.1 percent. Taipei, Wellington and Jakarta also posted healthy gains. Shanghai was up 0.4 percent, boosted by the central bank's decision to pump $29 billion into the financial system.

Hong Kong added 0.4 percent in early trade, having shed almost five percent over the previous four days as the city was wracked by violent protests, with police saying the rule of law was on "the brink of total collapse".

The increasingly violent standoff has also fanned concerns about possible intervention by Beijing, with Xi Jinping warning Thursday that Hong Kong's cherished "one country, two systems" principle was being threatened by the protests, which are in their sixth month.

Oil prices were also given a lift by the trade optimism, which offset data showing another pick-up in US stockpiles - Key figures around 0300 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 23,305.71 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.4 percent at 26,438.63 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 2,917.42 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2885 from $1.2881 at 2200 GMT Euro/pound: UP at 85.57 pence from at 85.55 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1025 from $1.1020 Dollar/yen: UP at 108.58 yen from 108.42 yen West Texas Intermediate: UP 26 cents at $57.03 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 22 cents at $62.50 per barrelNew York - Dow: FLAT at 27,781.96 (close)London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.8 percent at 7,292.76 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest Police China Threatened White House Trump Bank Sydney London Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Progress Singapore Seoul Taipei York Market Commerce From Top Mini Asia Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Hira Mani gaining more popularity in "Meray Pass T ..

9 minutes ago

Lithuania pardons Russian spies ahead of possible ..

32 minutes ago

Foreign, local exhibitors shown keen interest to ..

32 minutes ago

PM vows to strengthen national economy, to uplift ..

39 minutes ago

Kenya, Somalia, agree to normalise ties after tens ..

32 minutes ago

Syrian President Bashar Assad Questions Allegiance ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.