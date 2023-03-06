UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Broadly Positive But China Shares Muted

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Asian markets broadly positive but China shares muted

Asian markets enjoyed healthy gains on Monday over murmurs that the US Federal Reserve may loosen its monetary tightening but stocks in Hong Kong and China were muted after Beijing announced its lowest economic growth target in decades

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):Asian markets enjoyed healthy gains on Monday over murmurs that the US Federal Reserve may loosen its monetary tightening but stocks in Hong Kong and China were muted after Beijing announced its lowest economic growth target in decades.

Traders in Tokyo appeared bullish about positive news flowing in from the United States, where Wall Street had rallied on Friday. An end-of-week slide in Treasury bond yields fortified beliefs the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

The Nikkei 225 jumped more than one percent, with similar gains posted in Taipei, Seoul and Sydney.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to discuss monetary policy before the House and Senate committees on Tuesday, proceedings that will be scrutinised by investors angling for positive interest rate news.

"Most important will be whether the Chair takes the opportunity to express a preference for sticking with a 25bp (basis points) hike in March or if he leaves the door ajar for returning to a faster pace this month," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"If Powell does not slam the door shut on the potential for a larger hike, markets could put substantially more weight on a 50bp hike at the March meeting in response to last month's hotter data." Traders are also awaiting US payroll data on Friday and the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting from Thursday, which will be the last for governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index nudged up after a slow start, edging slightly higher towards the end of the trading day. Shenzhen also recovered to end flat, while Shanghai closed a shade lower after the uninspiring economic news from Beijing.

Outgoing Premier Li Keqiang announced an "around 5 percent" growth figure on Sunday, slightly below what analysts had predicted, as China's annual National People's Congress opened in Beijing.

The world's second-largest economy posted just three percent growth last year, missing its stated target of around 5.5 percent by a wide margin as the economy strained under the impact of strict Covid-19 containment policies and a property crisis.

But Li maintained a positive tone in his hour-long speech.

"China's economy is staging a steady recovery and demonstrating vast potential and momentum for further growth," he said.

China would aim to create "around 12 million new urban jobs" this year and bring the urban unemployment rate to around 5.5 percent, Li said.

Analysts say more revelations towards the end of the NPC could bolster markets as China looks to silence scepticism around its economic recovery.

"A key issue to watch in the next few months is how new leaders will boost private sector confidence. This is more important than the fiscal and monetary policies," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, told Bloomberg News.

"The growth target came in at the lower end of the market expectation but should be taken as a floor that the government is willing to tolerate," he said.

News from China, the world's largest oil importer, also brought down the price of crude, which had surged last week.

Analysts expect prices to fluctuate in the near term.

"China's weaker-than-expected growth target set over the weekend may still keep oil prices choppy, with eyes also on any possibility of hawkish remarks from Chair Powell this week," Charu Chanana of Saxo Capital Markets told Bloomberg.

- Key figures around 0725 GMT - Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 percent at 20,617.52 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 percent at 28,237.78 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3322.03 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0649 from $1.0635 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2034 from $1.2046 Euro/pound: UP at 88.48 pence from 88.32 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 135.65 yen from 135.83 yen West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.7 percent at $79.11 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $85.18 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 1.2 percent at 33,390.97 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP less than 0.1 percent at 7,947.11 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate World Governor China Oil Bank Sydney London Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo Seoul Taipei York Powell Price Japan United States March May Congress Stocks Sunday Market From Government Asia Weight Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

35 minutes ago
 EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Ami ..

EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Amid Recent Shooting in Nagorno-K ..

15 minutes ago
 'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

15 minutes ago
 Technical training of youth helps reducing unemplo ..

Technical training of youth helps reducing unemployment: Chairman STEVTA

15 minutes ago
 DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of M ..

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of Molvi G hospital

47 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks o ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks off two-week-long cleanliness d ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.