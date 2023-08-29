Asian markets build on global rally ahead of key US data

Asian markets extended a global rally Tuesday ahead of US data this week that could be key to the Federal Reserve's decision-making on interest rates

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):Asian markets extended a global rally Tuesday ahead of US data this week that could be key to the Federal Reserve's decision-making on interest rates.

However, worries over China's economy continue to dampen sentiment, with authorities facing growing calls to introduce a huge stimulus to revive the stuttering post-Covid recovery.

After a painful August on trading floors, investors have enjoyed a positive start to this week, with Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's insistence that monetary policy would be based on a range of indicators fuelling hope the tightening cycle has drawn to a close.

This week sees the release of the US central bank's preferred gauge of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, as well as jobs creation and factory activity.

"The trio should tell investors where critical factors in the Fed's decision tree on rates lie following the central bank's gathering in Jackson Hole last week and ahead of a scheduled meeting in September," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

While inflation is easing, Fed officials have warned it remains too high at 3.2 percent -- well above their two percent target -- and that borrowing costs might have to rise or at least remain elevated for until they are satisfied prices have been tamed.

That, however, has led to concerns that they could deal a blow to the economy.

Anthony Saglimbene, at Ameriprise, said: "Investors want to see economic releases this week that suggest activity is slowing enough to keep further rate hikes at bay, but not too slow to indicate the economy is headed for a recession." In early trade Tuesday, Asian markets were up across the board.

Hong Kong climbed more than one percent thanks to a surge in tech giants, while Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Jakarta were also up.

- Key figures around 0250 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 32,225.72 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.7 percent at 18,439.14 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,115.23 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 146.36 yen from 146.50 yen on Monday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0833 from $1.0820 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2626 from $1.2600 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.80 pence from 85.85 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $79.98 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $84.30 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 34,559.98 (close)London - FTSE 100: Closed for public holiday