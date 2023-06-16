Asian markets climb as traders eye China stimulus

Hopes China will unveil fresh measures to kickstart its ailing economy lifted markets Friday, while the dollar struggled to bounce from losses fuelled by bets the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):Hopes China will unveil fresh measures to kickstart its ailing economy lifted markets Friday, while the dollar struggled to bounce from losses fuelled by bets the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle.

Optimism is seeping through trading floors after the US central bank on Wednesday decided against lifting interest rates as data suggested the 10 previous straight hikes were beginning to kick in.

That was followed by a cut by the People's Bank of China that compounded speculation that authorities are about to announce measures to help fire growth as the post-zero-Covid recovery runs out of steam.

A series of lacklustre economic indicators in recent weeks have added to worries about the outlook for the world's number two economy.

Inflation is just 0.2 percent, factory activity contracted for the second consecutive month in May, retail sales slowed further last month and youth unemployment has hit a record high.

- Key figures around 0715 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 33,706.08 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.5 percent at 20,118.08 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,273.33 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,649.19 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0950 from $1.0951 on Thursday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2800 from $1.2784 Dollar/yen: UP at 140.90 yen from 140.27 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.54 pence from 85.63 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $70.68 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.1 percent at $75.77 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 1.3 percent at 34,408.06 (close)