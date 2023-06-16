UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Climb As Traders Eye China Stimulus

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Asian markets climb as traders eye China stimulus

Hopes China will unveil fresh measures to kickstart its ailing economy lifted markets Friday, while the dollar struggled to bounce from losses fuelled by bets the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):Hopes China will unveil fresh measures to kickstart its ailing economy lifted markets Friday, while the dollar struggled to bounce from losses fuelled by bets the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle.

Optimism is seeping through trading floors after the US central bank on Wednesday decided against lifting interest rates as data suggested the 10 previous straight hikes were beginning to kick in.

That was followed by a cut by the People's Bank of China that compounded speculation that authorities are about to announce measures to help fire growth as the post-zero-Covid recovery runs out of steam.

A series of lacklustre economic indicators in recent weeks have added to worries about the outlook for the world's number two economy.

Inflation is just 0.2 percent, factory activity contracted for the second consecutive month in May, retail sales slowed further last month and youth unemployment has hit a record high.

- Key figures around 0715 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 33,706.08 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.5 percent at 20,118.08 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,273.33 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,649.19 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0950 from $1.0951 on Thursday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2800 from $1.2784 Dollar/yen: UP at 140.90 yen from 140.27 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.54 pence from 85.63 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $70.68 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.1 percent at $75.77 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 1.3 percent at 34,408.06 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire World Dollar China Bank London Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo York May Market From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy &amp; Fi ..

UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy &amp; Finance and Foreign Affairs of R ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair ..

Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair hosts artistic and creative wo ..

18 minutes ago
 Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Eco ..

Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2023

18 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

33 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and ..

UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and tours UAE pavilion at St. Pete ..

33 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects ongoing construction work of ..

Commissioner inspects ongoing construction work of Storm Drain

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.