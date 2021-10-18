Asian markets close day with mixed figures amid disappointing China growth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Major stock markets in Asia posted mixed figures at Monday's close amid disappointing China macroeconomic data

The Chinese economy grew by 4.9% in the third quarter, falling short of expectations. The slowdown was primarily due to a deceleration in the housing sector and an energy supply shortage.Accordingly, the country's industrial output fell by 3.1%, below market forecasts.

China's Shanghai stock exchange was down by 4.23 points or 0.12% to reach almost 3,568 points.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, lost 13.

18 points, or 0.34%, to close at nearly 3,905 points.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange also decreased 43.17 points, or 0.15%, to 29,025. The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, saw a rise of 78.8 points, or 0.31%, to 25,409.

The Singapore index increased slightly by 2.17 points, or 0.07%, to reach 3,176, while the Indian Senses benchmark saw a hike of 489.48 points, or 0.80%, to reach61,795 points.