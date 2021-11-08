Asian markets close Monday with mixed figures 8th Nov, 2021

Stock markets in Asia ended Monday with mixed figures ahead of US inflation data

The US Department of Labor is set to announce the consumer price index for October on Wednesday.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, fell by 10.7 points, or 0.27%, to close at nearly 3,892 points.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange decreased 104.5 points, or 0.35%, to 29,507.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, dropped by 106.7 points, or 0.43%, to 24,763.

China's Shanghai stock exchange rose 7.06 points, or 0.20%, to 3,498.6 points after the country's foreign trade figure for October was announced.