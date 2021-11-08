UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Close Monday With Mixed Figures 8th Nov, 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:01 PM

Asian markets close Monday with mixed figures 8th Nov, 2021

Stock markets in Asia ended Monday with mixed figures ahead of US inflation data

ANKARA, 8 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Stock markets in Asia ended Monday with mixed figures ahead of US inflation data.

The US Department of Labor is set to announce the consumer price index for October on Wednesday.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, fell by 10.7 points, or 0.27%, to close at nearly 3,892 points.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange decreased 104.5 points, or 0.35%, to 29,507.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, dropped by 106.7 points, or 0.43%, to 24,763.

China's Shanghai stock exchange rose 7.06 points, or 0.20%, to 3,498.6 points after the country's foreign trade figure for October was announced.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Shanghai Hong Kong Price October Stocks Market Asia

Recent Stories

TLP announces to end sin-in protest in Wazirabad

TLP announces to end sin-in protest in Wazirabad

2 minutes ago
 Singapore halts execution of disabled man in drug ..

Singapore halts execution of disabled man in drug case

4 seconds ago
 French, Chinese firms restart Argentina lithium pr ..

French, Chinese firms restart Argentina lithium project

6 seconds ago
 Pakistan's top ranking in The Economist's index du ..

Pakistan's top ranking in The Economist's index due to PM Imran, NCOC: Farrukh H ..

7 seconds ago
 40 kg chars seized,four arrested

40 kg chars seized,four arrested

9 seconds ago
 China to promote TCM accessibility for children

China to promote TCM accessibility for children

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.