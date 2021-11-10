UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Down As Inflation Concerns Return To The Fore

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Asian markets down as inflation concerns return to the fore

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Asian equities dipped Wednesday as a record-breaking rally on Wall Street finally came to an end with inflation returning to the fore as figures showed prices in the United States and China continue to surge.

While markets -- particularly in the United States -- have chalked up all-time highs in recent days and weeks, traders remain nervous about the constant stream of data showing global inflationary pressures building as supply chains are snarled and demand spikes.

In reaction, central banks have turned increasingly hawkish with some raising interest rates and others paring back other vast financial support measures put in place at the start of the pandemic and which have been key to the rally in world equities for the past 18 months.

On Wednesday, China released a report showing the prices paid at factory gates had jumped 13.5 percent on year in October to its highest level in more than two decades owing to soaring energy prices and as supplies were hit by lockdowns in parts of the country suffering new virus outbreaks.

The figures also showed a further pick-up in consumer inflation.

The readings will cause a headache for leaders as they fight to prevent prices running out of control but also provide support to the economy as its recovery stutters under pressure from the recent Covid flareups.

Wednesday's news came a day after the Labor Department said US wholesale prices remained elevated last month and observers said the advances would likely continue this year. The consumer price index is released later Wednesday.

"Because we haven't seen inflation for a while, people aren't used to it," Drew Matus, of MetLife Investment Management, told Bloomberg Television.

"What we should expect over the next half a year is -- as people become more understanding of what the Fed might do -- we are going to see more volatility." Shanghai and Hong Kong led the losses while Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta were also in negative territory.

Investors were keeping tabs on developments in the China Evergrande saga, with the struggling property giant facing a deadline Wednesday to pay interest on three bonds worth a total of $148 million.

The firm has fulfilled its obligations on two previous notes, and it managed to raise around $144 million last week by slashing its stake in an internet company.

However, there remains a lot of concern that the crisis at the firm, which is drowning in debts worth more than $300 billion, will spill into the wider economy.

Bitcoin was sitting around $66,900, a day after hitting a new record high of $68,513.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet World China Company Sydney Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Price United States October Market TV From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

26 minutes ago
 Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

7 hours ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

8 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

8 hours ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

8 hours ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.