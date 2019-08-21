UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Drop As Traders Await Powell Speech 21 August 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:40 AM

Asian markets drop as traders await Powell speech 21 August 2019

Equities fell in Asia on Wednesday as investors took a step back after recent gains, with focus now turning to a key speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell at the end of the week

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):Equities fell in Asia on Wednesday as investors took a step back after recent gains, with focus now turning to a key speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell at the end of the week.

Rising hopes for China-US trade talks have provided a much-needed lift to markets over the previous two days but with few fresh catalysts, dealers are keeping their powder dry ahead of Friday's address.

After positive signals from Donald Trump and some of his top advisers on Monday over progress in the talks with Beijing, and an olive branch with the delay of a ban on Huawei purchases, there have been few developments for traders to buy on.

"Our trade-war headline-inspired relief rally appears to have run its course as I suspect there is still a lot of nervousness among US investors as the global economic realities are just too hard to ignore," said Stephen Innes at Valour Markets.

Hong Kong and Shanghai were both 0.1 percent lower and Tokyo ended the morning down 0.4 percent. Sydney fell one percent, Singapore shed 0.3 percent and Wellington was more than one percent lower.

Taipei was 0.1 percent up and Seoul added 0.5 percent.

Powell's talk at the central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole Wyoming will be closely pored over for clues about the Fed's plans for monetary policy, having cut interest rates last month for the first time since the financial crisis.

But experts are unable to agree on whether he will announce further cuts or stick for now.

There has been increased speculation that central banks and governments will step in with stimulus support to head off a global downturn, but analysts warn they could be disappointed by what Powell has to say regarding Fed action.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Trump Sydney Beijing Shanghai Tokyo Wellington Buy Progress Singapore Seoul Powell Jackson Huawei Market From Top Asia

Recent Stories

FBISE Federal announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediate ..

23 seconds ago

Sharia solution to Corruption: A significant major ..

13 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower on US losses 21 August 20 ..

10 minutes ago

Indonesia's Protests Against Racism Escalate Sprea ..

10 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

24 minutes ago

Depriving the sovereignty of Kashmir will have far ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.