Open Menu

Asian Markets Fluctuate After Mixed US Jobs Report

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Asian markets fluctuate after mixed US jobs report

Asian equities swung Monday following a mixed US jobs report that left investors weighing the chances of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Asian equities swung Monday following a mixed US jobs report that left investors weighing the chances of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Global markets endured a volatile time last week, with traders spooked by a range of issues including a US rating downgrade, rising Treasury yields and a lack of concrete measures to boost Chinese growth.

While inflation continues to come down in the United States and parts of the economy are showing signs of slowing, there is plenty of speculation that the Fed will lift rates at least once more this year.

A much-anticipated jobs report Friday showed fewer-than-forecast new posts were created last month, playing into the view that the central bank could stand pat.

The cheer was offset by a still-strong read on wage growth, which backed up the hawkish outlook for more tightening, with Bloomberg reporting traders see a 40-percent chance of another hike this year.

In the medium term, they still see 1.25 percentage points of cuts by the end of 2024.

The debate was also taking place at the central bank, with Chicago Fed boss Austan Goolsbee saying officials had to be patient and that he was optimistic inflation can be brought down without sparking a recession.

He added that the question should be how long borrowing costs are kept at elevated levels, pointing out "if you hold at 5.25 percent, 5.5 percent, five-and-whatever while inflation goes down, that is a restrictive environment".

"Holding is increasing restrictiveness in that sense." However, Governor Michelle Bowman said policymakers might need to lift again to achieve stability in prices.

And Win Thin, at Brown Brothers Harriman and Co, warned: "As we've pointed out before, the easy part is getting from eight percent (inflation) to four percent; the hard part is getting it from four percent to two percent.

"Because of this, we believe the markets continue to underestimate the Fed's capacity to tighten." Investors will be keeping a close eye on fresh US inflation data this week as well as jobless claims figures, hoping for a better idea about the Fed's plans.

Wall Street's three main indexes ended Friday in the red, having suffered a late pullback from the morning's rally.

And Asian investors struggled to get the week off to a positive start, with many markets fluctuating.

Tokyo was flat, while Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney and Wellington slipped. Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta all rose.

Oil prices were barely moved but held Friday's rally after Ukraine carried out a drone attack on a Russian tanker in the Black Sea at the weekend, fuelling unease about supplies from the major producer, as well as rising costs.

"Freight rates will be ballooning next week as the risks of carrying anything across the Black Sea proliferate," Viktor Katona, at market intelligence firm Kpler Ltd, said.

He added that the price of transporting crude to India could surge by up to 50 percent.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 32,190.31 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.1 percent at 19,514.74 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,270.35 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1000 from $1.1012 on Friday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2745 from $1.2748 Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.30 from 86.35 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 142.03 yen from 141.77 yen West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent at $82.77 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $86.20 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 35,065.62 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,564.37 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Drone Attack Governor Ukraine Russia China Pakistan Awami Tehreek Bank Sydney London Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Taipei York Price Chicago United States Market All From Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Cardiac diseases main cause of deaths worldwide: E ..

Cardiac diseases main cause of deaths worldwide: Experts

6 minutes ago
 Kaira inaugurates Syed Ali Geelani's corner at Nat ..

Kaira inaugurates Syed Ali Geelani's corner at National Monument Museum

6 minutes ago
 US Senator Ernst Says Adding NDAA Measures to Coun ..

US Senator Ernst Says Adding NDAA Measures to Counter Chinese Influence on Pacif ..

6 minutes ago
 Vicegerent of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Released After B ..

Vicegerent of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Released After Bail Paid - Lawyer

6 minutes ago
 Low flood level at Kotri barrage's upstream reache ..

Low flood level at Kotri barrage's upstream reaches 244,000 cusecs

6 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Rwanda

31 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher t ..

Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher to Win Fight Against Inflation ..

34 minutes ago
 South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trad ..

South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trade relations

35 minutes ago
 PayPal Says Launches Its Stablecoin Redeemable 1:1 ..

PayPal Says Launches Its Stablecoin Redeemable 1:1 for US Dollars

21 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Pee ..

Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Peerzada

39 minutes ago
 Ist ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunity Conference ..

Ist ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunity Conference concludes

21 minutes ago
 Investigators Headed to Helicopter Collision Site ..

Investigators Headed to Helicopter Collision Site in California That Killed Thre ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business