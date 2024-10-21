Asian Markets Fluctuate As Traders Digest China Rate Cut
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Asian markets swung Monday as traders weigh Chinese central bank interest rate cuts aimed at reigniting the world's number two economy, while gold hit a record high on geopolitical concerns
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Asian markets swung Monday as traders weigh Chinese central bank interest rate cuts aimed at reigniting the world's number two economy, while gold hit a record high on geopolitical concerns.
Another record day on Wall Street on Friday was unable to inspire a similar rally at the start of the week, with traders also gearing up for the latest company earnings season.
The People's Bank of China said it had slashed two key rates to all-time lows as part of a drive by authorities to revive spending and achieve their five percent annual economic growth target.
The move comes after figures last week showed the economy expanded at its slowest quarterly pace since the start of 2023, but still better than forecast.
Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said: "The monetary policy has clearly shifted to a more supportive stance since the press conference on September 24. The real interest rate in China is too high."
Friday's economic growth reading came alongside news that retail sales and industrial output had risen more than expected in September -- providing a ray of light after a string of below-par readings on a range of indicators including inflation, investment, and trade.
Beijing has since last month unveiled a raft of measures to revive the economy -- and particularly the property sector -- including rate cuts, an easing of home-buying rules and pledges to support equity markets.
The announcements inspired a blockbuster rally in mainland and Hong Kong stocks, but some of those gains have been erased after a series of disappointing news conferences that failed to provide any detail or meaningful measures.
"Officials are gradually ramping up support to kick-start the economy -- but the will-they-won't-they of announcements has made the process a rollercoaster for markets," said analysts at Moody's Analytics.
"The latest supports are very welcome. And they're likely to propel the economy to its 'around 5%' target for the year. But more is required if officials are to address the structural challenges in the economy."
Hong Kong and Shanghai edged down in the morning, while there were also losses in Singapore, Wellington and Manila.
However, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei and Jakarta rose.
Investors had been given a positive lead from Wall Street, where the Dow and the S&P 500 pushed to fresh records thanks to strong earnings from Netflix and positive reports on Apple's iPhone sales in China boosted the massive tech sector.
Gold prices hit an all-time high of $2,729.30 on news Israel is discussing its retaliation against Iran after Tehran's missile barrage this month, while news that a Hezbollah drone exploded near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home stoked tensions.
However, oil prices were flat, having tumbled more than eight percent last week.
- Key figures around 0230 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 39,110.95 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 20,747.45
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,242.95
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0865 from $1.0868 on Friday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3049 from $1.3047
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 149.24 yen from 149.45 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.25 pence from 83.30 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $69.26 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: FLAT at $73.05 per barrel
New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 43,275.91 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 at 8,358.25 (close)
Recent Stories
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali
More Stories From Business
-
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning40 minutes ago
-
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-251 hour ago
-
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students40 minutes ago
-
KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA1 hour ago
-
'Textile & Leather Exhibition' Texpo 2024 to commence from Oct 231 hour ago
-
Pakistan's meat exports to China hit $3.3 million from January-Sept 20243 hours ago
-
Huawei in partnership NIBAF completes training for SBP employees3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 807 points5 hours ago
-
Ahsan hopes Pakistan economy volume to reach $3 trillion in 23 years1 hour ago
-
Stock markets mostly fall, oil jumps as China cuts rates1 hour ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.500 per tola5 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar21 minutes ago