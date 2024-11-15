Asian Markets Fluctuate At End Of Tough Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Asian markets were mixed Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell tempered expectations for interest rate cuts, while traders also contemplated a hawkish Trump presidency
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Asian markets were mixed Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell tempered expectations for interest rate cuts, while traders also contemplated a hawkish Trump presidency.
The tepid performance followed a negative lead from Wall Street and came at the end of a painful week for equities fuelled by worries about another disruptive China-US trade war.
The dollar, however, held gains against its peers and pushed higher versus the yen after data showing a slowdown in Japanese economic growth, which could dampen expectations for more rate hikes by Tokyo.
Fed chief Powell on Thursday played up the performance of the world's top economy and policymakers' progress in bringing inflation down towards their two percent target.
That had allowed officials to start lowering borrowing costs in September, with a follow-up last week.
However, while the bank is expected to cut rates again next month, Powell warned that the path "is not preset", adding that "the economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates".
The remarks followed warnings of caution from other decision-makers this week, with investors already worried that Trump's planned tax cuts and tariffs could reignite inflation.
Investors are now scaling back their bets on how many cuts will be made next year.
Figures Thursday showed an uptick in wholesale price inflation, a day after news that consumer prices rose in line with forecasts. The readings further weighed on cut hopes.
The prospect of rates staying higher than previously thought has added to downward pressure on stocks.
However, investors battled to end the week on a positive note, with Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Taipei, Manila, Jakarta and Wellington all up, though Seoul and Singapore slipped.
Tokyo was lifted by a weaker yen as the dollar continued its march higher.
"The (Trump) administration's renewed focus on tariffs could weigh heavily on currencies of trade-exposed economies, particularly those in Asia and the eurozone," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets.
"The appointment of China hawks to the cabinet is spelling a clear near-term focus on trade and tariff policy, which is dollar-positive."
She added that "rising yields, particularly in the US, increase the relative appeal of the dollar against lower-yielding currencies, further boosting demand for the dollar".
Bitcoin sat around $88,000 after striking a record of $93,462 on Wednesday. However, observers have predicted the unit could soon break the $100,000 mark after Trump's pro-crypto comments during his election campaign.
- Key figures around 0230 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.8 percent at 38,842.13 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.5 percent at 19,537.96
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,381.41
Dollar/yen: UP at 156.46 yen from 156.28 yen on Thursday
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0540 from $1.0524
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2669 from $1.2662
Euro/pound: UP at 83.19 pence from 83.11 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.4 percent at $68.43 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $72.26 per barrel
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 43,750.86 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 8,071 (close)
Recent Stories
Prayers for rain offered across Punjab
Journalism plays vital role in democratic societies; Chairman PMYP
Two-Day workshop organized to improve population welfare services in KP
NDMA, UNDRR reaffirm commitment to disaster resilience in Pakistan
World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday
Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country
PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty
DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio campaign
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC
SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market
SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company
Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Technology (UET)
More Stories From Business
-
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC14 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market14 minutes ago
-
SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company14 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands immediate abolishment of 2% provincial cess on expo2 hours ago
-
Punjab achieves surplus of Rs40 billion in Q1: Finance Ministry2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar6 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia seeks to enhance trade with Pakistan: Ambassador3 hours ago
-
Oil execs work COP29 as NGOs slam lobbyist presence6 minutes ago
-
EU sees eurozone growth ticking up in 2025 but risks loom6 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,300 to Rs.267,700 per tola3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Markets struggle at end of tough week5 minutes ago