Asian markets hit by recovery worries as tech hammers Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Asian equities retreated Thursday on growing concerns about the impact of the Delta coronavirus variant, while tech giants drove a sharp sell-off in Hong Kong after China further tightened its grip on the gaming sector.

After enjoying a broadly healthy run-up at the start of September, markets were again on the back foot as traders reassess their growth outlook for this year in light of the fast-spreading Delta variant.

Wall Street's three main indexes finished well in the red after the Federal Reserve's closely watched Beige Book on the state of the US economy pointed to a slowdown caused by Covid-19 as well as problems with supply and a lack of workers.

It said growth had "downshifted" in July and August, which was "largely attributable to a pullback in dining out, travel, and tourism in most districts, reflecting safety concerns due to the rise of the Delta variant".

"Looking ahead, businesses in most districts remained optimistic about near-term prospects, though there continued to be widespread concern about ongoing supply disruptions and resource shortages," it added.

Analysts pointed out that while Covid remained a major headwind, the issue of supplies and cost pressures was noticeably prominent in the report.

"Momentum definitely seems to be slowing as far as the recovery is concerned," said Fiona Cincotta, at City Index.

"Before we'd been hearing that the Fed would tighten monetary policy and that's what was unnerving the market. Now, it's actually slightly softer data and also rising Covid cases." Tokyo ended down with profit-taking playing a part after the Nikkei rose around five percent over the previous four days, while Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok and Manila also fell. Shanghai, Singapore, Jakarta and Taipei edged up.

But the standout was Hong Kong, which sank more than two percent, dragged by tech giants after Beijing again cracked the whip.

Chinese authorities summoned gaming companies to demand they not focus on profits and "resist unfair competition to prevent excessive market concentration or even monopolies in the industry".

- Key figures around 0810 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6 percent at 30,008.19 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.3 percent at 25,716.00 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,693.13 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.1 percent at 7,016.77 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.95 Yen from 110.24 yen at 2040 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3791 from $1.3773 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1823 from $1.1815 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.74 pence from 85.77 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $69.15 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $72.55 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 35,031.07 (close)