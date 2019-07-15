UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets In Retreat As China Growth Slows Further

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Asian markets in retreat as China growth slows further

Asian markets slipped on Monday as data showed China's economy growing at its weakest pace in nearly three decades, hit by the US trade war, while investors debate the depth of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):Asian markets slipped on Monday as data showed China's economy growing at its weakest pace in nearly three decades, hit by the US trade war, while investors debate the depth of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The world's number-two economy expanded 6.2 percent in April-June, the worst reading since the early 1990s but in line with forecasts and within the government's target range.

The reading highlights the negative impact the US tariffs stand-off is having on China as leaders also try to recalibrate the growth model from exports and state investment to one driven by consumer spending.

"While GDP touched a 27-year low in Q2, the on-consensus print does lessen market fears that China's economy is headed for a hard landing," said Stephen Innes at Vanguard Markets.

Observers also pointed out that the weakness raised the chances of further monetary easing measures from the central People's Bank of China, while investors were also tracking the progress of trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

"While the PBoC has already delivered stimulus this year, markets are awaiting a bazooka of (bank reserve ratio) cuts and additional measures, which will probably come if trade talks collapse," said OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya.

"If talks steadily progress, we will still probably see the PBoC deliver fresh stimulus following the Fed's highly anticipated rate cut at the end of the month." In early trade Hong Kong was down 0.2 percent and Shanghai slipped 0.3 percent, while Sydney shed 0.5 percent.

Singapore was off 0.2 percent, Seoul dropped 0.1 percent and Wellington fell 0.4 percent but Taipei edged up 0.1 percent, Manila surged one percent and Jakarta jumped 0.7 percent. Tokyo was closed for a holiday.

The drops came despite a record-breaking close for all three main indexes in New York on Friday.

The dollar was slightly lower against most high-yielding, riskier currencies on bets the Fed will cut borrowing costs at the end of the month, though there is speculation about how far it will go.

While bank boss Jerome Powell's congressional testimony last week flagged a reduction, data indicating inflation remains reasonably healthy has kept investors guessing.

Bitcoin plunged almost $2,000 to $10,000 after Donald Trump last week expressed his mistrust of cryptocurrencies, saying it was "not money" and warning that those wishing to join the trade would have to abide by banking regulations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Dollar China Washington Trump Bank Sydney Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Progress Seoul Taipei Reading Powell New York Turkish Lira Cryptocurrency Money Market All From Government Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

David Rose claims Pakistani govt is trying to get ..

6 minutes ago

KP Governor appoints Dr Mujaddadur Rehman as Dean ..

9 minutes ago

US Unlikely to Influence Islamabad's Cooperation W ..

10 minutes ago

UAE restores schools in Yemen, pays teachers&#039; ..

30 minutes ago

Actress Sanam Baloch celebrates 33rd birthday

36 minutes ago

BISE DG Khan announces Matric, class 9th and 10th ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.