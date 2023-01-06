UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Mixed After Healthy Start To New Year

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 05:53 PM

Asian markets mixed after healthy start to new year

Asian investors struggled Friday to maintain the week's positive momentum as they eyed sharp losses on Wall Street that came after forecast-beating jobs data suggested the Federal Reserve would have to keep lifting interest rates

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):Asian investors struggled Friday to maintain the week's positive momentum as they eyed sharp losses on Wall Street that came after forecast-beating jobs data suggested the Federal Reserve would have to keep lifting interest rates.

Regional markets have enjoyed a strong start to the year, largely thanks to optimism over China's reopening and signs it is toning down its tough talk on a number of issues domestically and geopolitically.

But long-running fears that central bank policy tightening would cause a recession were brought back into play by figures showing more jobs than expected were created in the US private sector last month.

The reading from payroll firm ADP indicated the labour market remained tight -- putting upward pressure on wages -- meaning the Federal Reserve still had much work to do in its battle against decades-high inflation.

Several top Fed officials also lined up Thursday to warn the bank would likely have to keep lifting borrowing costs this year, with some suggesting they could go as high as 5.4 percent.

- Key figures around 0820 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 25,973.85 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 20.991.64 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,157.64 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,654.64 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0518 from $1.0524 on Thursday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.1901 from $1.1909 Euro/pound: UP at 88.38 pence from 88.34 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 134.30 yen from 133.42 yen West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $73.93 a barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.3 percent at $78.93 a barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 32,930.08 (close)dan/smw

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank London Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo Reading York Market From Top Asia Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

International judging committee convenes in Rome t ..

International judging committee convenes in Rome to select honourees for Zayed A ..

12 minutes ago
 Nationwide Pink Caravan Ride kicks off on February ..

Nationwide Pink Caravan Ride kicks off on February 4 coinciding with World Cance ..

27 minutes ago
 PTI to hit streets again to give tough time to PDM ..

PTI to hit streets again to give tough time to PDM-govt

40 minutes ago
 Group of 25 bikers to perform Umrah besides visiti ..

Group of 25 bikers to perform Umrah besides visiting countries

8 minutes ago
 Youth, professionals vital link for future Pak-US ..

Youth, professionals vital link for future Pak-US relations: Masood

56 minutes ago
 The Magnificent vivo V25 Series with Dazzling Colo ..

The Magnificent vivo V25 Series with Dazzling Color Changing Glass and Advanced ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.