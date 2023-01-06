Asian markets mixed after healthy start to new year

Asian investors struggled Friday to maintain the week's positive momentum as they eyed sharp losses on Wall Street that came after forecast-beating jobs data suggested the Federal Reserve would have to keep lifting interest rates

Regional markets have enjoyed a strong start to the year, largely thanks to optimism over China's reopening and signs it is toning down its tough talk on a number of issues domestically and geopolitically.

But long-running fears that central bank policy tightening would cause a recession were brought back into play by figures showing more jobs than expected were created in the US private sector last month.

The reading from payroll firm ADP indicated the labour market remained tight -- putting upward pressure on wages -- meaning the Federal Reserve still had much work to do in its battle against decades-high inflation.

Several top Fed officials also lined up Thursday to warn the bank would likely have to keep lifting borrowing costs this year, with some suggesting they could go as high as 5.4 percent.

- Key figures around 0820 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 25,973.85 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 20.991.64 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,157.64 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,654.64 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0518 from $1.0524 on Thursday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.1901 from $1.1909 Euro/pound: UP at 88.38 pence from 88.34 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 134.30 yen from 133.42 yen West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $73.93 a barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.3 percent at $78.93 a barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 32,930.08 (close)