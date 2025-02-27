Open Menu

Asian Markets Mixed After Latest Trump Tariff Threat

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 06:34 PM

Asian markets mixed after latest Trump tariff threat

Asian markets fluctuated on Thursday as investors tried to assess US President Donald Trump's latest tariffs salvo, while earnings from chip titan Nvidia failed to impress, despite another record performance

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Asian markets fluctuated on Thursday as investors tried to assess US President Donald Trump's latest tariffs salvo, while earnings from chip titan Nvidia failed to impress, despite another record performance.

Hong Kong again started as the region's standout performer, with the Hang Seng Index (HSI) chalking up a 20 percent year-to-date gain -- pushing it above 24,000 points for the first time since 2022 -- thanks to another outstanding performance by Chinese tech giants.

But traders soon took their cash off the table and left the HSI swinging in and out of positive territory before ending in the red, scenes mirrored elsewhere in Asia.

The uneven start to the day came after Trump warned he would hit the European Union with 25 percent tariffs.

However, he caused some confusion over the timing and extent of other measures announced against Canada and Mexico, with analysts saying there was still some debate on whether he will delay implementation or water down his plans.

The threat against Brussels comes after Trump went back on the offensive over trade and signed a memo last weekend calling for curbs on Chinese investments in industries including technology and critical infrastructure, healthcare and energy.

Still, economists at Schroders said they were optimistic that the White House's economic policies will be milder than Trump had espoused when running for president.

"Our 'Aggressive Trump' scenario, that assumes high trade tariffs and large deportations, would be stagflationary for the US economy and probably tip the rest of the world into recession," they said in a note.

"But upside risks are also emerging. DeepSeek could speed up the adoption of AI, macroeconomic reform has come back onto the agenda for governments desperate to find growth and bank lending shows signs of life," they added, referring to the Chinese startup that upended the AI universe with its chatbot last month.

"Steep falls in oil prices could also conceivably relieve inflation pressures later in 2025."

Much of Asia spent the day flitting in and out of positive territory.

Hong Kong finished down following a thundering start to the year, while Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, manila, Bangkok and Jakarta also experienced losses.

London, Frankfurt and Paris opened lower.

However, Shanghai, Sydney, Wellington and Mumbai edged up.

Tokyo also rose, though 7-Eleven owner Seven & i tumbled 11 percent after the convenience store giant said its founding family failed to put together a white-knight buyout.

The firm rejected an offer last year worth nearly $40 billion from Canadian rival Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT), which would have been the biggest foreign buyout of a Japanese firm.

There was no spark from Nvidia's earnings, despite the firm reporting a record $39.3 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter and CEO Jensen Huang touting "amazing" interest in its latest Blackwell chip technology.

Traders are gearing up for a key meeting of Chinese leaders next week, when they are expected to hammer out their annual economic plan amid expectations they will again target five percent growth this year, the same as in 2024.

"Policymakers tend to attach high importance to accomplishing this goal, and since targets were started in 1990, growth has only fallen notably short of target twice, in 1990 and 2022," said Lynn Song, chief China economist at ING.

"The strength of fiscal and monetary support tends to align with the year's growth target, so a stronger target implies we will also see stronger stimulus measures and vice versa."

- Key figures around 0815 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 38,256.17 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 23,718.29 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,388.06 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 8,693.53

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0474 from $1.0480 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2668 from $1.2672

Dollar/yen: UP at 149.17 from 149.13 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 82.68 pence from 82.70 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $68.92 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.4 percent at $72.79 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 43,433.12 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised m ..

Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics

5 minutes ago
 EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

EPA elects new board, outlines future vision

5 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch host ..

Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch hosts AI Ethics workshop in Astana ..

20 minutes ago
 Number of workforce in Belarus increases in Januar ..

Number of workforce in Belarus increases in January

5 minutes ago
 Modern techniques imperative to address future cha ..

Modern techniques imperative to address future challenges: University of Agricul ..

5 minutes ago
 Best Athletes Cup: Hanna Damaratskaya clinches gol ..

Best Athletes Cup: Hanna Damaratskaya clinches gold in Women’s 1,000m

5 minutes ago
Steps underway to upgrade facilities at Allied Hos ..

Steps underway to upgrade facilities at Allied Hospital: secretary

5 minutes ago
 China's installed power generation capacity to exc ..

China's installed power generation capacity to exceed 3.6 billion kilowatts in 2 ..

5 minutes ago
 DMCC signs key partnerships in Beijing to deepen U ..

DMCC signs key partnerships in Beijing to deepen UAE-China business connectivity

35 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches Housing Innovation Forum

49 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1,518 inmates ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1,518 inmates ahead of Ramadan

50 minutes ago
 NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation ..

NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation, policy leaders

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business