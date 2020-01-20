UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Mixed After Recent Gains But Mood Remains Upbeat

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:53 PM

Asian markets mixed after recent gains but mood remains upbeat

Most Asian markets were mixed Monday as investors took a step back after last week's rally, though the mood remains upbeat after the China-US trade pact was signed, while the global outlook appears a little rosier

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Most Asian markets were mixed Monday as investors took a step back after last week's rally, though the mood remains upbeat after the China-US trade pact was signed, while the global outlook appears a little rosier.

Focus now turns to the release of corporate earnings, with big US Names including Netflix, IBM and Hyundai due to report over the coming days.

Friday's broadly healthy Chinese data provided some reassurance to traders, indicating a growth slowdown in the world's number two economy may have bottomed out, and suggesting this year could see some improvement.

"We are entering 2020 on a more stable footing with economies globally stabilising and looking like they're turning up, and the phase one trade deal," Anne Anderson, of UBS Asset Management, told Bloomberg tv. "So it's a bit more positive with regard to the economic fundamentals." The positive sentiment helped Wall Street to chalk up more records, though there are worries the upward momentum could slow and gains could trigger some profit-taking soon.

In Asian trade, Tokyo and Sydney each ended up 0.2 percent, while Shanghai gained 0.7 percent. Seoul piled on 0.5 percent while Taipei was also up.

But Hong Kong struggled after last week's advances and was 0.

7 percent lower in the afternoon, with Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila also in the red.

AxiTrader's Stephen Innes said the general outlook was for further rises.

"There's a belief that global growth will continue to pick up speed over the coming months, as significant downside risks to the global economy have been turned aside, and worries over a possible recession have diminished, with the data giving credence to the possibility," he said in a note.

However, Michael Hewson of CMC Markets UK said there was still "an element of worry, with the resilience of the gold price speaking to a market that doesn't necessarily want to put all of its eggs into one basket".

Oil prices rose more than one percent on supply concerns after exports from Libya, which has been riven by fighting between rival factions since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, were blocked after a pipeline was shut down by armed forces.

And in Iraq, which is OPEC's second-biggest producer, a strike at a key oil field hit output. There are also fears that long-simmering tensions could explode into major unrest, with matters not helped by the US killing in the country this month of Iran's top general.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World Exports Iran China Iraq Oil Sydney Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok Price Anderson United Kingdom Libya May 2020 Gold Market TV All From Top Hyundai Asia Netflix

Recent Stories

Govt has one-day left to decide the fate of Maryam ..

2 minutes ago

Hub71 launches programme to assist startups with A ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistani delegation to meet FATF body this month

33 minutes ago

All options to be used against Indian aggression: ..

37 minutes ago

The Ultimate Sports Experience is back

45 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.