UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Mixed After Recent Gains But Mood Remains Upbeat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:23 PM

Asian markets mixed after recent gains but mood remains upbeat

Most Asian markets were mixed Monday as investors took a step back after last week's rally, though the mood remains upbeat after the China-US trade pact was signed, and the global outlook appears a little rosier

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Most Asian markets were mixed Monday as investors took a step back after last week's rally, though the mood remains upbeat after the China-US trade pact was signed, and the global outlook appears a little rosier.

Focus now turns to the release of corporate earnings, with big US Names including Netflix, IBM and Hyundai due to report over the coming days.

Friday's broadly healthy Chinese data provided some reassurance to traders, indicating a growth slowdown in the world's number two economy may have bottomed out, and suggesting this year could see some improvement.

"We are entering 2020 on a more stable footing with economies globally stabilising and looking like they're turning up, and the phase one trade deal," Anne Anderson, of UBS Asset Management, told Bloomberg tv.

"So it's a bit more positive with regard to the economic fundamentals." The positive sentiment helped Wall Street to chalk up more records, though there are worries the upward momentum could slow and gains could trigger some profit-taking soon.

In Asian trade, Tokyo and Sydney each ended up 0.2 percent, while Shanghai gained 0.7 percent. Seoul piled on 0.5 percent, while Taipei was also up.

- 'Element of worry' - But Hong Kong struggled after last week's advances and was 0.90 percent lower, with Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila also in the red.

AxiTrader's Stephen Innes said the general outlook was for further rises.

"There's a belief that global growth will continue to pick up speed over the coming months, as significant downside risks to the global economy have been turned aside, and worries over a possible recession have diminished," he said in a note.

However, Michael Hewson of CMC Markets UK said there was still "an element of worry, with the resilience of the gold price speaking to a market that doesn't necessarily want to put all of its eggs into one basket".

Oil prices rose more than one percent on supply concerns after exports from Libya, which has been riven by fighting between rival factions since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, were blocked after a pipeline was shut down by armed forces.

And in Iraq, which is OPEC's second-biggest producer, a strike at a key oil field hit output. There are also fears that long-simmering tensions could explode into major unrest, with matters not helped by the US killing in the country this month of Iran's top general.

In early trade, London was flat, Frankfurt dipped 0.1 percent and Paris eased 0.2 percent.

- Key figures around 0820 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 24,083.51 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.9 percent at 28,795.91 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,095.79 (close) London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,675.41 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1100 from $1.1093 at 2200 GMT Friday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2988 from $1.3010 Euro/pound: UP at 85.46 pence from 85.27 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 110.18 Yen from 110.12 yen Brent Crude: UP 81 cents $65.66 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 62 cents at $59.16 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 29,348.10 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World Exports Iran China Iraq Oil Sydney London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok York Price Anderson United Kingdom Libya May 2020 Gold Market TV All From Top Hyundai Asia Netflix

Recent Stories

Faisal Qureshi welcomes baby boy

2 minutes ago

Sadia Imam says she left showbiz on husband's wish

2 minutes ago

Berlin Conference on Libya Can Move Political Proc ..

2 minutes ago

England win third Test v South Africa, take 2-1 se ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea to jack up spending on energy R&D in 2020 ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish c-bank to distribute contingent reserves w ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.