UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Mixed Ahead Of US Jobs Data As Economy Fears Build

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

Asian markets mixed ahead of US jobs data as economy fears build

Hong Kong, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Asian markets were mixed Friday as investors tentatively await the release of key US jobs data later in the day, following a number of disappointing figures this week that fanned concerns about the world's top economy.

Having avoided for the past few years the growth slowdowns suffered in most other countries, a big miss on factory activity and private jobs creation indicated the United States is now feeling the effects of its long-running trade war with China.

On Thursday a measure of the crucial services sector came in at its lowest for three years, ramping up expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates for a third time this year at its October meeting.

The latest data, while missing expectations, provided a lift to WallStreet -- which had plunged more than one percent on Tuesday andWednesday -- as dealers bet on another reduction.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China United States October Market Top Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Emergency relief plan for 33rd national games chal ..

47 minutes ago

US Diplomats Pushed Ukraine to Investigate Burisma ..

47 minutes ago

Rs 14800 fine imposed on outlets for violating hyg ..

47 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close up on late bargain-hunting

47 minutes ago

Death Toll in An-12 Emergency Landing in Ukraine C ..

47 minutes ago

World no.1 Barty battles into China Open semi-fina ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.