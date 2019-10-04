Asian markets mixed ahead of US jobs data as economy fears build

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Asian markets were mixed Friday as investors tentatively await the release of key US jobs data later in the day, following a number of disappointing figures this week that fanned concerns about the world's top economy.

Having avoided for the past few years the growth slowdowns suffered in most other countries, a big miss on factory activity and private jobs creation indicated the United States is now feeling the effects of its long-running trade war with China.

On Thursday a measure of the crucial services sector came in at its lowest for three years, ramping up expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates for a third time this year at its October meeting.

The latest data, while missing expectations, provided a lift to WallStreet -- which had plunged more than one percent on Tuesday andWednesday -- as dealers bet on another reduction.