UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Mixed As Dealers Step Back Ahead Of Festive Break

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:51 AM

Asian markets mixed as dealers step back ahead of festive break

Asian markets were mixed in early trade Monday with activity thinning out as investors wind down for the Christmas break, while confidence remains buoyed by relief at the China-US trade deal

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ):Asian markets were mixed in early trade Monday with activity thinning out as investors wind down for the Christmas break, while confidence remains buoyed by relief at the China-US trade deal.

Global equities are enjoying a flourish at the end of the year, having been on a rollercoaster ride for 12 months owing to the long-running trade row and Brexit.

And observers say that with those two major issues cleared up for now, 2020 could see a healthy run-up in prices, boosted by looser central bank monetary policy as well as signs of improvement in economies around the world.

Wall Street provided yet another record-breaking lead after data confirmed the US economy enjoyed reasonable growth in the third quarter, while other reports showed personal income and consumer confidence improving.

The New York gains lent some support to Asian markets, though they were fluctuating through the morning.

Hong Kong added 0.2 percent and Shanghai rose 0.1 percent while Tokyo went into the break 0.2 percent higher.

Wellington and Taipei were also up but Sydney fell 0.3 percent, Seoul and Manila each shed 0.2 percent and Singapore retreated 0.1 percent.

With very little by way of market-moving events on the horizon, analysts are expecting a quiet week.

"Short of a significant headline bomb... Asia is likely to be in extended lunch mode ahead of the midweek break globally," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Oil prices extended Friday's losses as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia close in on a deal that will see them restart output in a shared zone along their border.

Production has been on hold in the region for about four years and the restart could see as much as 500,000 barrels hit the market.

Still, prices are up around a fifth over the year, with support coming from news of the China-US trade deal.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 23,858.86 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.2 percent at 27,934.50 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,006.77 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3009 from $1.3000 at 2140 GMT Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.14 pence from 85.20 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1076 from $1.1074 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.42 yen from 109.47 yen Brent North Sea crude: DOWN seven cents at $66.07 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN five cents at $60.39 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 28,455.09 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,582.48 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Christmas Kuwait Bank Sydney London Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei York Lead New York Saudi Arabia Brexit Border 2020 Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan bags victory against Sri Lanka after a de ..

6 minutes ago

SCO Monitoring Mission Finds No Serious Violations ..

23 minutes ago

Hyundai's upgraded Grandeur gets more than 50,000 ..

23 minutes ago

UAE, Sierra Leone discuss enhancing cooperation

23 minutes ago

Researchers reveal factor of subtropical plant pho ..

23 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei edges up on US rallies

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.