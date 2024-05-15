Asian markets mixed as focus turns to US inflation report

Asian markets wobbled Wednesday ahead of key US inflation data later in the day, with traders struggling to pick up the baton after a record performance on Wall Street

A report showing a forecast-beating rise in April wholesale prices was offset by a downward revision for the previous month, while analysts said a deeper look at the figures suggested the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation could ease further.

Investors were also digesting a warning from the central bank's boss that the battle against prices was proving tougher than expected and indicated interest rates could remain elevated for some time.