Asian Markets Mixed As Focus Turns To US Inflation Report
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Asian markets wobbled Wednesday ahead of key US inflation data later in the day, with traders struggling to pick up the baton after a record performance on Wall Street
A report showing a forecast-beating rise in April wholesale prices was offset by a downward revision for the previous month, while analysts said a deeper look at the figures suggested the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation could ease further.
Investors were also digesting a warning from the central bank's boss that the battle against prices was proving tougher than expected and indicated interest rates could remain elevated for some time.
