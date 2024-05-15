Open Menu

Asian Markets Mixed As Focus Turns To US Inflation Report

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Asian markets mixed as focus turns to US inflation report

Asian markets wobbled Wednesday ahead of key US inflation data later in the day, with traders struggling to pick up the baton after a record performance on Wall Street

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Asian markets wobbled Wednesday ahead of key US inflation data later in the day, with traders struggling to pick up the baton after a record performance on Wall Street.

A report showing a forecast-beating rise in April wholesale prices was offset by a downward revision for the previous month, while analysts said a deeper look at the figures suggested the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation could ease further.

Investors were also digesting a warning from the central bank's boss that the battle against prices was proving tougher than expected and indicated interest rates could remain elevated for some time.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank April Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’

12 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College ..

Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games

2 minutes ago
 Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji recei ..

Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji receives newly appointed Chinese Am ..

2 minutes ago
 Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes a ..

Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

2 minutes ago
 ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant ..

ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz

2 minutes ago
 Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha Universit ..

Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha University

2 minutes ago
PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education researc ..

PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda

15 minutes ago
 PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize televis ..

PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Paki ..

15 minutes ago
 £190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail ..

£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea

45 minutes ago
 Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this ye ..

Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year

1 minute ago
 Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

1 minute ago
 EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncert ..

EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncertainty

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business