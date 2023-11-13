Open Menu

Asian Markets Mixed As Traders Eye US Inflation Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Asian markets mixed as traders eye US inflation data

Asian markets were mixed Monday ahead of key US inflation data later in the week, with traders still concerned the Federal Reserve could lift interest rates again

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Asian markets were mixed Monday ahead of key US inflation data later in the week, with traders still concerned the Federal Reserve could lift interest rates again.

Decision-makers at the central bank lined up last week to warn that more tightening could be needed to bring prices under control, tempering optimism that the hiking cycle had come to an end.

That sparked a sell-off in Asia on Friday, though a tech-led surge on Wall Street provided traders some support on Monday.

But with focus firmly on the consumer price index and retail sales later in the week, gains were limited.

"The forthcoming CPI report holds the potential to reintroduce the possibility of a rate hike," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"Presently, the market has largely discounted the likelihood of another increase.

"While it was previously suggested that an aberrant inflation overshoot would be necessary to make the upcoming policy gathering next month uncertain, this week's data... may indicate that the risks are still leaning towards a sustained higher inflation plateau."

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai,Taipei and Jakarta were up but Seoul, Sydney, Mumbai, Bangkok, Manila and Wellington were in the red.

Fears that global rates could remain elevated for an extended period were fanned by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who on Friday forecast a resurgence of inflation.

She also said officials would not start cutting rates for at least "the next couple of quarters".

Expectations that US borrowing costs will not come down anytime soon boosted the dollar, with traders keeping an eye on its movement against the yen after Japanese authorities warned they could intervene to support their currency.

However, Sonal Desai at Franklin Templeton said the Bank of Japan would likely shift from its ultra-loose monetary policy, giving the yen a much-needed lift.

"We are going to see a change in policy in Japan and that is going to make the yen attractive," she told Bloomberg Television.

"The BoJ will ultimately be pushed towards changing its own interest rate stance which will bring money back."

Investors will also be watching a planned meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in San Francisco later in the week amid signs tensions were easing between the economic superpowers.

Helen Zhu, of Nan Fung Trinity, told Bloomberg TV: "We are not expecting a love fest or any kind of fantastic outcome or permanent solution but there could be a graceful period of time going into the US election next year."

- Key figures around 0700 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 32,585.11 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 17,279.18

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,046.53 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 151.77 yen from 151.47 yen on Friday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0692 from $1.0686

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2239 from $1.2224

Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.36 pence from 87.39 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 percent at $76.62 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $80.90 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 1.2 percent at 34,283.10 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.3 percent at 7,360.55 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Mumbai Dollar China Bank San Francisco Sydney London Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Seoul Taipei Nan Bangkok Price New York Japan Money May Market TV From Asia Xi Jinping Love

Recent Stories

SECP registers 2,463 new companies in October 2023

SECP registers 2,463 new companies in October 2023

5 minutes ago
 ITP, a best traffic force in world: Caretaker Int ..

ITP, a best traffic force in world: Caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti

5 minutes ago
 FIA registers case against 11 personnel on directi ..

FIA registers case against 11 personnel on direction of IHC

5 minutes ago
 Unseeded Hamza down Bilal in World Jr Tennis

Unseeded Hamza down Bilal in World Jr Tennis

7 minutes ago
 Endangered sea turtles get second life at Tunisian ..

Endangered sea turtles get second life at Tunisian centre

7 minutes ago
 Emirates airline announces $52bn order for 95 Boei ..

Emirates airline announces $52bn order for 95 Boeing planes

8 minutes ago
Installation of AI based camera traps reduce lives ..

Installation of AI based camera traps reduce livestock depredation by snow leopa ..

8 minutes ago
 Bulls rule PSX as index gains 1,132 more points

Bulls rule PSX as index gains 1,132 more points

8 minutes ago
 SBP to facilitate business community: SBP Dy Gover ..

SBP to facilitate business community: SBP Dy Governor

2 minutes ago
 Emirates airline announces $52bn order for 95 Boei ..

Emirates airline announces $52bn order for 95 Boeing planes

2 minutes ago
 WB Mission vows to continue playing role in develo ..

WB Mission vows to continue playing role in development of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 NUST goes up 3 places to stand at #64 in Asia

NUST goes up 3 places to stand at #64 in Asia

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business