Open Menu

Asian Markets Mixed As Traders Pause Ahead Of US Inflation Data

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Asian markets mixed as traders pause ahead of US inflation data

Equities fluctuated Monday as traders took a breather after the past weeks' healthy run as they absorbed weak Chinese data and reports that the United States planned to ramp up tariffs on clean energy products from the Asian country

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Equities fluctuated Monday as traders took a breather after the past weeks' healthy run as they absorbed weak Chinese data and reports that the United States planned to ramp up tariffs on clean energy products from the Asian country.

A sharp drop in US consumer confidence and a pick-up in inflation expectations also weighed on sentiment as eyes turn to the release later this week of the latest consumer price index (CPI).

The readings follow a recent rally across world markets fuelled by optimism that the Federal Reserve and other major central banks will soon cut interest rates.

The week was set to begin on a tepid note after figures showed a drop in a broad measure of credit in China that sparked worries of a further slackening in the world's number two economy.

That came as the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House is looking at almost quadrupling tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles as part of a plan that will also target batteries and solar cells.

A decision, expected on Tuesday according to reports, would come as President Joe Biden gears up for a rematch with Donald Trump in November's presidential election.

Last month, he urged for a tripling on tariffs for steel and aluminium as he courted blue-collar voters.

Still, analysts said the decision on EVs would not likely have much impact on China's growth as the sector was not reliant on US buyers, while some said retaliatory actions were unlikely.

The news came after weekend figures showing China's CPI rose more than expected in April, marking the third straight month of gains and providing some fresh hope for the economy.

In New York, the Dow and S&P 500 rose, even as a report showed consumer sentiment tumbled in April to its lowest level since November, while a survey of inflation expectations over the next year picked up.

Investors are now keeping a close eye on the US CPI, which is due Wednesday and will be pored over for an idea about the Fed's plans.

The reading comes after three straight months of forecast-beating readings that have seen a whittling away of rate cut expectations.

Meanwhile, Dallas Fed chief Lorie Logan warned she thought it too early to think about any reductions, while governor Michelle Bowman did not see so far foresee any this year.

"As long as the labour market remains tight, consumer resilience could continue to dampen hopes of inflation cooling off," Subadra Rajappa, at Societe Generale in New York, said.

"A resumption of the disinflationary trend is imperative for the Fed to consider cutting this year."

Discussion on the US rate outlook comes as expectations rise that the European Central Bank and Bank of England are planning to cut in the summer.

London, Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam all hit new heights, with shares also benefitting from strong first-quarter earnings.

However, Asian markets were mixed in early exchanges, with Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington and Jakarta all down, while Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei and Manila rose, with Tokyo flat.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 38,243.59 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.6 percent at 19,084.04

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,139.55

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 155.85 yen from 155.88 yen on Friday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0770 from $1.0772

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2522 from $1.2525

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.01 from 86.06 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.6 percent at $77.82 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $82.32 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 39,512.84 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 8,433.76 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election World Governor China White House Vehicles Trump Bank Sydney London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Amsterdam Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Reading Logan Price Dallas New York United States April November Market All From Asia Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Secures Prestigious ISO Certificatio ..

Dubai Customs Secures Prestigious ISO Certification for Unwavering Business Cont ..

5 minutes ago
 Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed ..

Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed in meeting

9 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK am ..

PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK amid unrest

14 minutes ago
 One killed, brother injured in road mishap

One killed, brother injured in road mishap

13 minutes ago
 PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with ..

PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with permanent representative of Pa ..

13 minutes ago
 De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards ..

De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards top four finish

13 minutes ago
Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region a ..

Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

13 minutes ago
 Hockey player honored for outstanding performance

Hockey player honored for outstanding performance

9 minutes ago
 KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess champion ..

KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess championship title

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner for timely provision of water for cot ..

Commissioner for timely provision of water for cotton crop

9 minutes ago
 Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open ..

Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games

9 minutes ago
 “Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Re ..

“Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Reliable Partner”

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business