Open Menu

Asian Markets Mixed As Traders Weigh Fed; Bitcoin Above $90,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Asian markets mixed as traders weigh Fed; bitcoin above $90,000

Asian markets diverged Thursday as investors digested US inflation data that supported the case for another interest rate cut next month but worries over the next Trump administration continued to cloud optimism

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Asian markets diverged Thursday as investors digested US inflation data that supported the case for another interest rate cut next month but worries over the next Trump administration continued to cloud optimism.

Bitcoin sat just above the $90,000 level it broke for the first time Wednesday when it hit a record $93,462, with observers expecting it to soon top $100,000 following pro-crypto pledges from the president-elect.

After a tough first half of the week for Asian investors, many are trying to get back into the game via bargain-buying, but concerns over another possible China-US trade war, and Beijing's economic woes are weighing on confidence.

Wall Street provided a tepid lead after news that US consumer prices had picked up pace last month from September, which was in line with forecasts but highlighted the slow progress in bringing inflation under control.

The figure lifted hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut rates again next month, though officials at the bank trod a careful road.

Minneapolis Fed boss Neel Kashkari said: "Right now, I think that inflation is headed in the right direction. I've got confidence about that, but we need to wait."

"We've got another month or six weeks of data to analyse before we make any decisions," he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

His Dallas counterpart Lorie Logan added that she saw more reductions to borrowing costs but that the neutral level -- one which supports growth but keeps inflation in check -- was uncertain.

"I think it behooves us to proceed cautiously at this point," she said.

Still, there are worries about the impact of Donald Trump's plans to slash taxes, ease regulations and impose huge tariffs on imports -- particularly from China -- which observers say could reignite inflation.

Some players are now scaling back their bets on how many cuts the Fed will make in 2025 in response to that.

After Wall Street's flat day, Asia fluctuated.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta all fell in the morning, though Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Wellington eked out gains.

The dollar extended gains against its peers on the prospect that Trump's policies will keep the Fed from cutting as much as initially expected.

The greenback topped 155 yen for the first time since July, putting focus on Japanese authorities, who have said they are prepared to support their unit if they considered moves to be one-sided or speculative.

The greenback was also at a more than one-year high against the euro.

In company news, Chinese tech giant Tencent rose more than one percent after an upbeat earnings announcement in which it saw forecast-beating profits in the third quarter.

It also said it saw signs of a recovery in the world's number two economy.

The results are expected to be followed this week by fellow tech titans JD.com and Alibaba, which will be pored over for signs of an improvement in Chinese domestic consumption.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 38,761.02 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.7 percent at 19,689.46

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,432.82

Dollar/yen: UP at 155.88 yen from 155.51 yen on Wednesday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0555 from $1.0564

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2693 from $1.2710

Euro/pound: UP at 83.16 pence from 83.11 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $68.23 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $72.15 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 43,958.19 points (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 8,030.33 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar China Company Trump Road Bank Bitcoin Sydney London Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Progress Singapore Seoul Taipei Lead Logan Minneapolis Dallas New York Euro July September Market TV All From Top Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White ..

'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

2 minutes ago
 Siddique sworn in as PPSC member

Siddique sworn in as PPSC member

2 minutes ago
 Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, s ..

Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog

2 minutes ago
 Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkee ..

Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro

2 minutes ago
 All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussio ..

All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France

11 minutes ago
Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, you ..

Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told

11 minutes ago
 The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

11 minutes ago
 Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not te ..

Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience ..

12 minutes ago
 Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, ..

Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain

12 minutes ago
 Joint initiatives bring positive change to margina ..

Joint initiatives bring positive change to marginalized communities, Senator Rub ..

13 minutes ago
 PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

PPP-PML-N rift over agreements deepens

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business