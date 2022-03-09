UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Mixed At Close, Europe Exchanges In Positive

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Asian markets mixed at close, Europe exchanges in positive

Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Wednesday at close, while European stock exchanges were in positive territory

ANKARA , Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Wednesday at close, while European stock exchanges were in positive territory.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, was up 11 points, or 0.34%, to 3,272 points at 0930 GMT.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange, on the other hand, lost 73 points, or 0.3%, to close at 24,717 points.

Earlier in the day, Japan revised down its estimate of annual economic growth for the fourth quarter of 2021 to 4.6%, from the preliminary reading of 5.4%.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, fell 138 points, or 0.67%, to 20,627.

China's Shanghai Stock Exchange was the worst performer of the day, losing 37 points, or 1.13%, to finish at 3,256.

China's consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.9% in February, from the same period of last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) earlier. The CPI increased 0.6% on a monthly basis, China's state-owned Xinhua news agency said.

India's Sensex benchmark, however, was the best performer of the day, soaring 1,212 points, or 2.27%, to 54,625 at 0936 GMT.

The Singapore index increased 46 points, or 1.48%, to end the day at 3,195.

In Europe, the STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, was up almost 13 points, or 3.1%, to 427.96 at 0943 GMT.

London's FTSE 100 increased 135 points, or 1.95%, to 7,099. Germany's DAX 30 was the best performer in Europe at the time, jumping 606 points, or 4.7%, to 13,438.

While France's CAC 40 was up 262 points, or 4.4%, to 6,225, Italy's FTSE MIB rose 995 points, or 4.4%, to 23,333.

Spain's IBEX 35 increased 220 points, or 2.85%, to 8,076.

In the US, futures indicated that the American indices will open with gains on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones futures were up 474 points, or 1.45%, to 33,075 at 0947 GMT.

The S&P futures rose 65 points, or 1.57%, to 4,234, while the Nasdaq futures added 245 points, or 1.85%, to 13,512.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Europe China France Germany Hong Kong Singapore Same Reading Price Italy Japan Shanghai Stock Exchange February Stocks Market From Best Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

13 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus

13 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus

52 seconds ago
 UVAS Business Incubation Center holds HULT Prize C ..

UVAS Business Incubation Center holds HULT Prize Challenge

12 minutes ago
 International Women’s Day observed at UVAS

International Women’s Day observed at UVAS

12 minutes ago
 To ensure free, fair LB elections utilize all reso ..

To ensure free, fair LB elections utilize all resources: DIG Hazara

56 seconds ago
 Accused caught red-handed

Accused caught red-handed

2 minutes ago
 Gunmen in northwest Nigeria kill 19 security perso ..

Gunmen in northwest Nigeria kill 19 security personnel

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>