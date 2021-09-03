UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Mixed At Friday's Close Ahead Of US Jobs Data

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 03:29 PM

Asian markets mixed at Friday's close ahead of US jobs data

Major stock markets in Asia closed mixed on Friday ahead of the release of US jobs data, but they all ended the week with gains

ANKARA, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Major stock markets in Asia closed mixed on Friday ahead of the release of US jobs data, but they all ended the week with gains.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, gained 33.8 points, or 0.86%, to close at around 3,978. It was up 12.94% for the week.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange jumped by over 2%, or 584.

6 points, to 29,128 after Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that he would resign amid criticism over the COVID-19 pandemic handling. Nikkei 225 posted a weekly rise of 5.4% on Friday.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, fell 188.9 points, or 0.72%, to 25,902 at Friday's close, posting 1.94% gains this week.

China's Shanghai stock exchange was also on a low note, falling 15.3 points, or 0.43%, to 3,582 points, while it increased weekly by 1.69%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Stock Exchange Shanghai Hong Kong Japan Stocks Market All Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

S.Africa's lions prosper with careful watch and fe ..

S.Africa's lions prosper with careful watch and fenceless parks

1 minute ago
 Eurasian Economic Union, Belt and Road Initiative ..

Eurasian Economic Union, Belt and Road Initiative 'need to deepen cooperation'

1 minute ago
 Practical training for newly recruited Patwaris fr ..

Practical training for newly recruited Patwaris from Sept 15

1 minute ago
 Ex-French Presidential Hopeful Fillon Hit With Ano ..

Ex-French Presidential Hopeful Fillon Hit With Another Fake Job Probe - Reports

1 minute ago
 UAE announces 978 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recove ..

UAE announces 978 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 UK hints at possible engagement with new Taliban g ..

UK hints at possible engagement with new Taliban govt in Afghanistan

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.