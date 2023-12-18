Open Menu

Asian Markets Mostly Down As Fed Rate-cut Rally Fades

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 05:31 PM

Asian markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut rally fades

Asian markets fell Monday as traders took a step back following last week's rally, with Federal Reserve officials looking to temper expectations the US central bank will cut interest rates several times next year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Asian markets fell Monday as traders took a step back following last week's rally, with Federal Reserve officials looking to temper expectations the US central bank will cut interest rates several times next year.

Investors are also keeping tabs on the Bank of Japan's meeting this week, though recent speculation that it will shift away from its ultra-loose monetary policy has faded, with observers tipping a move in the new year.

Equities look set to end the year on a high after the Fed suggested it will begin loosening monetary policy after a string of data showed inflation coming down and the economy on course for a soft landing.

The Dow and Nasdaq hit record highs on Wall Street as tech firms surged, but the buying frenzy slowed Friday as investors took a step back, which analysts said was to be expected after the latest advances.

Asia struggled at the start of this week, with Hong Kong down more than one percent, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangkok, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also in the red.

Wellington and Singapore eked out small gains, however.

A number of Fed officials lined up last week to douse expectations they will slash rates next year. Some observers have predicted as many as six, but the bank's "dot plot" forecast saw three.

New York Fed chief John Williams told CNBC that "we aren't really talking about rate cuts", adding it was "just premature to be even thinking about" a March cut, which some experts have suggested.

"If we get the progress I'm hoping to see... of course it would be kind of natural... (to) move monetary policy over a period of years back to more normal levels".

Atlanta Fed boss Raphael Bostic said he foresaw two reductions from the third quarter, while his Chicago counterpart Austan Goolsbee warned that policymakers would be unlikely to move until they were convinced inflation was brought to heel.

The Bank of Japan's own decision is due Tuesday, and while there has been talk that it is about to shift away from years of ultra-loose policy, analysts do not expect it to do so for a few months.

Officials have kept rates in negative territory and stuck to a policy of controlling bond prices in a bid to boost the economy, but with inflation rising and the yen struggling, they are now said to be shifting.

"The BoJ has little need to rush into making policy changes," said economists at Societe Generale.

"But markets will be watching for any sign the board is willing to end negative rates or yield curve control."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Bank Sydney Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Progress Singapore Taipei Bangkok Atlanta Chicago New York Japan March Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram achieves milestone of 15,000 steps dur ..

Wasim Akram achieves milestone of 15,000 steps during morning walk

2 minutes ago
 Former Caretaker Interior Minister Safraz Bugti jo ..

Former Caretaker Interior Minister Safraz Bugti joins PPP

11 minutes ago
 SC set asides BHC order on delimitations in two co ..

SC set asides BHC order on delimitations in two constituencies of Balochistan

18 minutes ago
 Top equity markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut ral ..

Top equity markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut rally fades

15 minutes ago
 DR Congo presidential candidates in final push ahe ..

DR Congo presidential candidates in final push ahead of vote

15 minutes ago
 Gwadar, Hainan forge stronger bonds as free trade ..

Gwadar, Hainan forge stronger bonds as free trade zone partners

15 minutes ago
Rupee on recovery path; gains 05 paisa against Dol ..

Rupee on recovery path; gains 05 paisa against Dollar

12 minutes ago
 Power suspension on Peshawar, D I Khan, Abbottabad ..

Power suspension on Peshawar, D I Khan, Abbottabad grids notified

12 minutes ago
 President for improving energy efficiency to curb ..

President for improving energy efficiency to curb climate change impacts

12 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for improving energy effici ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for improving energy efficiency to curb climate change im ..

12 minutes ago
 Current Account Deficit declines to $1.6bln in 5 m ..

Current Account Deficit declines to $1.6bln in 5 months: SBP

12 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, PASTIC sign MoU to propel Inter Library ..

COMSTECH, PASTIC sign MoU to propel Inter Library Network Resource Services

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business