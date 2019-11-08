UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Mostly Down As Traders Ease Into Weekend 08 November 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 02:07 PM

Asian markets mostly down as traders ease into weekend 08 November 2019

Asian markets fell on Friday as investors took their foot off the pedal after another healthy week, with eyes fixated on the next move in the China-US trade talks

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):Asian markets fell on Friday as investors took their foot off the pedal after another healthy week, with eyes fixated on the next move in the China-US trade talks.

News out of Beijing that it had agreed a plan with Washington to start rolling back tariffs if negotiations progress fired a rally in late business on Thursday, and helped the Dow and S&P 500 to more records.

The announcement fanned hopes the world's economic superpowers -- who are currently finalising a mini trade pact as part of a wider deal -- can resolve their long-running tariffs war that has hobbled the global growth outlook.

It also eased worries about the negotiations caused by reports that a hoped-for signing ceremony this month between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could be delayed until December.

"The elevation of discussion from a trade truce to a possible tariff rollback is important and suggests both China and the US have come under pressure to seal a deal," National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland said in a note.

But dealers were unable to carry the baton further in Asia after the White House failed to comment on the Chinese claims, while a report said there was some opposition within the administration to such a move.

Adding to the malaise was a certain amount of profit-taking after another strong week across equity markets, which have been on a rally since last month as the trade talks showed progress.

- 'Critical piece of the puzzle' - Referring to the lack of response from Washington, AxiTrader's Stephen Innes said: "Missing this critical piece of the puzzle, there remains a touch of uncertainty." He added that, assuming the "phase one" agreement is signed, "it's hard to expect much, if anything else, to propel expectations in a positive direction further.

If the phase one deal is signed, the markets will then pivot to the degree of rollbacks in exchange for harmony on remaining structural issues." Hong Kong fell 0.8 percent in the afternoon following a six-day advance, while dealers in the city were bracing for a fresh weekend of protests after the death of a student who sustained head injuries when he fell during clashes with police.

Shanghai gave up 0.5 percent after data showed Chinese exports and imports fell again last month, though not as quickly as expected, while Singapore was off 0.9 percent and Seoul retreated 0.3 percent.

Taipei lost 0.2 percent, Manila was down 0.7 percent and Jakarta gave up 0.1 percent.

Mumbai fell 0.2 percent and India's rupee sank 0.5 percent after Moody's lowered its ratings outlook on the country's debt.

The pound remained subdued after taking a hit on Thursday from an economic growth downgrade for 2020 by the Bank of England that fuelled speculation it could cut interest rates soon.

The central bank kept rates on hold but the decision was split for the first time in more than a year, with two dissenters calling for a reduction in borrowing costs to fend off the feared downturn.

- Key figures around 0720 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 23,391.87 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.8 percent at 27,625.21 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 2,964.18 (close) Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2811 from $1.2813 at 2100 GMT Euro/pound: UP at 86.26 pence from 86.23 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1052 from $1.1049 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.26 yen from 109.29 yen West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 55 cents at $56.60 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 49 cents at $61.80 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 27,674.80 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,406.41 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Police Australia Exchange Exports Business China Washington White House Student Trump Bank London Beijing Shanghai Split Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Manila Progress Singapore Seoul York December 2020 Market From Agreement Mini Asia Xi Jinping Opposition

Recent Stories

Walk held to express solidarity with Kashmiris of ..

19 minutes ago

NATO Indicates Unwillingness to Accept Russia's Pr ..

19 minutes ago

Govt will not become hurdle in Nawaz Sharif's way ..

25 minutes ago

Gold imports dip 3.37% in first quarter, over 40% ..

28 minutes ago

Alibaba sets eyes on $15 bn Hong Kong listing: rep ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand v England 4th T20 scoreboard

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.