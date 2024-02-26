Asian Markets Mostly Lower On Profit-taking After Tech Surge
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Asian markets were mostly lower Monday, although Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed at a fresh all-time high after two of the three main US indices hit records
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Asian markets were mostly lower Monday, although Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed at a fresh all-time high after two of the three main US indices hit records.
Investors are turning to profit-taking as last week's mega market rally -- fuelled by stellar results from US technology titan Nvidia -- loses steam, analysts say.
On Wall Street Friday, the Dow and the S&P ended higher than ever but the tech-heavy Nasdaq index slipped, following a three-percent surge a day earlier.
The "Nvidia advance moderated while other big tech share prices eased following a decent AI-driven run of late," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.
Tokyo's Nikkei index closed 0.3 percent higher, pushing further past the December 1989 record it smashed on Friday.
But Chinese shares faltered, with Hong Kong and Shanghai both down 0.4 percent.
The losses came despite Beijing saying it wants to boost sales of cars, appliances and other consumer products, in "piecemeal incentives to stimulate the economy", Catril said.
In China, "the property market's woes have worsened, and manufacturers continue to sit on the sidelines," Harry Murphy Cruise from Moody's Analytics told AFP.
"To make matters worse, investors have pulled out of equity markets, prompting a sleuth of interventions in recent weeks," he said.
- 'Lack of demand' for crude -
Those measures have stabilised the market, with Chinese stocks rebounding from early February lows.
But underlying weakness means "investors are crying out for larger economic supports to be rolled out", Cruise said.
Market players are now watching to see if extra spending and an ambitious growth target will be announced in March to help the economy gain momentum through the year, he said.
In afternoon trade, Singapore dropped 1.
0 percent and Seoul fell 0.6 percent. Bangkok, Jakarta and Wellington were lower, but Sydney and Taipei inched up.
Oil prices were down, extending losses on Friday as the G7 countries pledged new sanctions on Russia two years after its invasion of Ukraine.
"Lack of demand (for crude oil) remains a concern while new US and EU Russia sanctions added to the uncertainty," Catril said.
This week brings a raft of major indicators including January CPI for Australia and Japan, and so-called "Super Friday", when key inflation and manufacturing data will be released by the United States and China.
In particular, the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index will be closely watched because it may affect the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.
"All eyes are on this week's PCE release," Cruise said.
"For Asian markets, a higher print -- combined with the Fed's fear of easing too early -- could see rate cuts delayed... putting downward pressure on the region's currencies."
- Key figures around 0600 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 39,233.71 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.4 percent at 16,664.52
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 2,991.57
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 150.40 yen from 150.53 yen on Friday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2669 from $1.2672
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0822 from $1.0824
Euro/pound: UP at 85.42 pence from 85.39 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $81.28 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $76.10 per barrel
New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 39,131.53 points (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,706.28 (close)
Recent Stories
Five day anti polio campaign inaugurated
Repatriation of DJ Sultan Ali Laghari to SHC notified
Voice of Pakistan organizes fun tour for special persons
Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two
AJK President conveys condolences to Kashmir Peace Forum President
Mushaal urges world to take notice of rising incidents of custodial rape by Indi ..
Governor Sindh visits DALFA Cattle Show
Ombudsman office Punjab resolves cases of 53 applicants in Vehari
Administrations engaged to make polio drive success in Pishin: DC
Ambassador Amna, Sri Lankan envoy discuss matters of mutual interest
Hindu leader facilitates Murad Shah for electing as CM Sindh
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six
More Stories From Business
-
WB-funded projects to help overcome emerging challenges: Dr Sajjad Arshad1 hour ago
-
Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show2 hours ago
-
Business plan competition begins at NTUF3 hours ago
-
PBF congratulates Maryam Nawaz for being the first woman as CM Punjab3 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly lower on profit-taking after tech surge3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 490 more points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar3 hours ago
-
Local strawberry arrives in market with lower price5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bulgaria need to explore opportunities: Envoy5 hours ago
-
Business community pins high hopes on new Punjab CM5 hours ago
-
Malik felicitates Maryam Nawaz as CM Punjab5 hours ago
-
Engro revenues show robust growth of 35% in 20233 hours ago