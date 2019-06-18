UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Mostly Rise As Fed Meeting Looms 18 June 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:38 AM

Asian markets mostly rise as Fed meeting looms 18 June 2019

Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday but gains were limited with investors treading uneasily as they await the conclusion of a crucial Federal Reserve meeting this week

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ):Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday but gains were limited with investors treading uneasily as they await the conclusion of a crucial Federal Reserve meeting this week.

While geopolitical tensions and the China-US trade war continue to make waves, the key focus for now is what the US central bank plans to do with monetary policy as the tariffs stand-off shows signs of impacting the world's top economy.

The latest weak data saw manufacturing activity in New York state plunge into contraction this month and hit its lowest level since late 2016, reflecting steep drop-offs in new orders, order backlogs and employment.

Observers pointed out the reading coincided with Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexico over immigration policy, which he has since withdrawn, but added that the reaction suggests how manufacturers would react to further action against China.

There has been increasing talk that the Fed will cut borrowing costs for the first time in more than a decade, though the expectation is for a move later on. The shift to a more dovish tone from the bank has been a key support for global markets in the face of the trade uncertainty.

Still, Cesar Perez Ruiz, chief investment officer at Pictet Wealth Management, warned: "If market expectations for cuts are not met, we could see a jump in market volatility. "Unless US-China trade talks completely derail, we expect a first Fed rate cut to come no earlier than September, in contrast to what markets have priced in."In early trade Hong Kong and Sydney each rose 0.5 percent, while Shanghai added 0.3 percent, Singapore gained 0.7 percent and Seoul put on 0.4 percent. Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta also climbed but Tokyo ended the morning 0.3 percent lower.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Trump Bank Sydney Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Reading New York Mexico September 2016 Market From Top Asia Employment

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhry planning to quit PTI: Journalist

2 minutes ago

Corruption: A significant majority of Pakistanis ( ..

8 minutes ago

PTCL and LMKT-Operated NIC Peshawar Makes Its Mark ..

14 minutes ago

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

20 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower amid lingering concern ov ..

20 minutes ago

Trump Vows to Begin Mass Deportation of Undocument ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.