Asian Markets Mostly Rise As Traders Weigh Rates Outlook
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 07:35 PM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Most Asian markets squeezed out gains Monday as traders weighed the chances of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates this year after a forecast-busting US jobs report dented hopes for a first move in June.
Wall Street's three main indexes rallied Friday on news that 303,000 jobs were created in the United States in March, with investors focusing on the positives for the economy instead of the monetary policy implications.
However, observers warned that the figures -- which also showed unemployment falling and wage growth still strong -- could prevent the Fed from cutting rates three times in 2024, as it has previously indicated.
Traders are now awaiting the release this week of minutes from the central bank's most recent meeting, as well as the latest consumer price index reading.
The CPI "will be a bigger test of whether the recent inflation bump is a trend or not", said Saxo's Redmond Wong, referring to bigger-than-expected inflation figures at the start of the year.
Still, Marc Chandler at Bannockburn Global Forex warned that "reasons to dismiss the employment data are becoming thinner".
"The economy is still growing faster than what the Fed regards as the long-term non-inflation pace."
There is now growing talk that the Fed will not even be able to cut rates three times this year, with some suggesting that if data continued to come in strong then officials could face pressure to hold off until 2025.
