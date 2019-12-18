Asian markets mostly rise but dealers ease up after rally

Asian markets mostly rose Wednesday but investors appeared to take their foot off the pedal after the recent trade deal-fuelled rally, while sterling extended losses after Prime Minister Boris Johnson fanned fresh fears of a no-deal Brexit

The region was given yet another strong lead from Wall Street, where all threemain indexes clocked up more records following healthy US housing and industrial output data.

The mood across trading floors remains upbeat following last week's long-awaited agreement that will see US tariffs lowered, and observers said that while details of the pact remain thin, the year looks set to end on a positive note.