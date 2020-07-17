UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Mostly Up After Sell-off But Caution Lingers

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Asian markets mostly up after sell-off but caution lingers

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Most Asian markets edged up Friday following an across-the-board sell-off the previous day, but disappointing recent data has jolted optimism over the economic recovery that has helped drive gains for the past few months.

Traders have for weeks been able to look past fresh spikes in infections around the globe thanks to trillions of Dollars in government support and as they focus on the easing of lockdown measures.

But with containment measures being reintroduced in parts of the world that had appeared in control of the outbreak -- including Hong Kong, Japan and Australia -- confidence has taken a hit.

Data out of China on Thursday showed that while the economy grew more than expected, the crucial reading on retail sales was below forecasts, indicating consumers -- key to reigniting growth -- were still reluctant to go out and spend.

Later, a report showed US retail sales continued to rise in June, but at a slower pace than May.

And new claims for US unemployment benefits last week were little changed from the previous week at 1.3 million, a historically high level. Economists fear the figure might rise again as major states including California and Texas impose fresh lockdown measures.

"Data released over the last 24 hours seriously questions the speed of any post-COVID-19 economic recovery," said Michael McCarthy, at CMC Markets. "The numbers illustrate the economic challenges posed by secondary infection outbreaks." Markets around the world tumbled Thursday, though they staged a mild recovery ahead of the weekend.Hong Kong added 0.6 percent and Shanghai inched up 0.1 percent after collapsing 4.5 percent following a rally of around 15 percent since the start of July.

Mumbai rose 0.7 percent, despite news that India had become the third country to record more than a million cases of COVID-19, while lockdowns are put in place in several regions.

Sydney added 0.4 percent and Seoul climbed 0.8 percent. Taipei, Bangkok and Wellington also edged up but there were losses in Manila, Singapore and Jakarta.

Tokyo finished 0.3 percent lower.

But observers were cautious about the outlook for the recovery in light of the surge in new infections.

"Try as one may, it's challenging to look through the makeup of China's economic recovery, which offers a roadmap to the rest of the world that is not especially bullish for one that is wholeheartedly predicated on consumer-driven recovery," said Stephen Innes at AxiCorp.

"Forget about a V, this is going to be a lengthy S-L-O-G shaped recovery," he added.

Eyes will be on Europe, where leaders will later Friday begin their first face-to-face summit in five months to discuss their $850-billion economic rescue package.

However, while there are low expectations for an agreement this weekend, with Denmark, Sweden, Austria and the Netherlands holding out against stumping up for their southern neighbours without strict conditions, there is hope something can eventually be hammered out.

"The political support is there for a deal and the frugal four may use this summit to voice their final concerns over joint debt and grants for the weaker states," said OANDA's Edward Moya.

"Wall Street is fully expecting EU leaders to get this stimulus package done, but there is a chance it doesn't get finalised this week. A deal will be made, it just might take a couple more weeks longer."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Australia Europe China Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok Reading Austria Japan Sweden Netherlands Denmark May June July Market From Government Agreement Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Cross-border firing martyrs three civilians in Baj ..

19 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

35 minutes ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

1 hour ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.