UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Mostly Up Ahead Of US Inflation, Earnings

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Asian markets mostly up ahead of US inflation, earnings

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Markets mostly rose in Asia on Tuesday as investors gear up for a much-anticipated earnings season and the release of key US inflation data later in the day.

After a recent run-up in equities that saw the S&P 500 and Dow end last week at record highs, traders are taking a breather as they await the next buying catalyst.

A forecast-busting reading on US producer price inflation last week gave markets a taste of what to expect over the next few months as the global economy emerges from last year's crisis and vaccinations allow people to slowly return to their pre-pandemic habits.

The release of consumer price data is being closely followed. There are growing fears that reopening will send prices surging this year and force central banks to tighten the ultra-loose monetary policies -- including rock-bottom interest rates -- that have helped fire a year-long equity rally.

The Federal Reserve has repeatedly pledged not to change tack until inflation is elevated for some time and unemployment is under control.

Those worries have sent benchmark 10-year Treasury yields -- a gauge of future borrowing costs -- to one-year highs. The smooth sale of government bonds Monday soothed some concerns.

"It's more of a wait-and-see, ahead of a week that promises no shortage of 'rock-the-boat' type inflation data," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

"The fact that stocks remain perched near record highs suggests investors still believe the economic acceleration should be a powerful tailwind for stocks this quarter and ensure earnings growth.

" He added: "The global equity market's reaction to this week's data docket... will be a keen litmus test that the equity investors are happy with growth driving higher yields and continue buying into the Fed's messaging by allowing (it) to let the economy run hot." Markets in Asia enjoyed gains, with Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul and Wellington all more than one percent higher. Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore and Taipei also rose, though Manila and Jakarta slipped.

"The real test is going to be when inflation starts to move higher," Priya Misra, at TD Securities, told Bloomberg tv. "That's when rates will have to reprice -- either for a sooner Fed exit, or a later exit but a faster path." Still, observers remain upbeat about the outlook and further markets advances.

"Although uncertainties remain, the Covid pandemic is passing, and successful rollouts of vaccination programmes are allowing economies to reopen," Aviva Investors said.

"Pent-up demand, large savings buffers and ongoing fiscal and monetary policy support will all help boost the recovery.

"Despite worries about virus mutations and renewed lockdowns in a number of regions, businesses and households have shown themselves to be impressively resilient and resourceful.

"Successive waves of the virus have had less impact on real economic activity as both have adapted to sometimes rapidly changing circumstances."Bitcoin was sitting just short of $61,000 as investors keep tabs on the debut of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Shortage Exchange Bitcoin Sale Sydney Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Reading Price Cryptocurrency Stocks Market TV All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

7 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

8 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

9 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.