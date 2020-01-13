Asian markets mostly up as focus moves to China-US pact

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Asian markets mostly rose Monday as investor attention turned from the middle East to the global economic outlook and this week's planned signing of the China-US trade pact.

While the optimism that characterised the end of 2019 is returning to trading floors, dealers were left a little disappointed by a below-par jobs report out of Washington, which also showed a slower pace of wage growth.

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended in negative territory following the reading, having hit new highs, with profit-taking also playing a role.

However, analysts pointed out that while the data missed expectations, itdid suggest that the Federal Reserve will likely maintain interest rates at low levelsfor some time to come, with some tipping the next move could be another cut.