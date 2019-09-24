UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Mostly Up As Traders Look For China-US Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:25 AM

Asian markets mostly up as traders look for China-US progress

Asian markets crept up Tuesday but dealers remain on edge following contrasting economic data out of Europe and the US as investors await developments in the China-US trade standoff

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):Asian markets crept up Tuesday but dealers remain on edge following contrasting economic data out of Europe and the US as investors await developments in the China-US trade standoff.

After last week's dovish shift by global central banks, dealers are in wait-and-see mode, with the key focus now on whether Washington and Beijing can find a solution to their long-running tariffs spat.

Optimism over the issue took a jolt at the weekend when Donald Trump said he did not want to make a piecemeal deal -- an option that had been floated -- and instead was determined to sign a complete agreement.

He also said he saw no need to strike it before the November 2020 election.

Top-level negotiations are due to start in Washington next month.

Observers said there was some relief that a Chinese delegation's visit to farms in rural US was cancelled at the request of Treasury officials. News of the cancellation last week hit New York stocks as dealers feared another breakdown in talks.

European markets ended with deep losses after figures indicating a sharp contraction in German factory activity last month, marking the worst in a decade for the region's biggest economy.

But that was followed by figures showing a slight pick-up in US manufacturing, easing concerns about a feared weakening of the world's top economy.

There is a worry that the readings could tempt the Federal Reserve from pushing on with further interest rate cuts, though comments from a number of bank board members.

Hong Kong gained 0.5 percent after six days of losses and Shanghai rose 0.2 percent, while Tokyo went into the break 0.2 percent higher.

Sydney and Seoul edged up slightly, while Singapore put on 0.3 percent and Taipei was flat. Wellington and Manila dropped while Jakarta lost one percent.

Forex traders will be keeping a close eye on London, where judges will rule on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to call an extended parliamentary recess was legal ahead of an October 31 Brexit date.

With British and EU leaders still unable to break the deadlock there is growing concern that Britain will leave without a deal, despite a move by MPs to prevent such a scenario.

"Expect fireworks on the British pound... with the UK Supreme Court due to release its ruling on the proroguing of Parliament," said OANDA senior markets analysts Jeffrey Halley.

The pound dipped against the dollar and euro in Asian trade.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 22,131.77 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.5 percent at 26,351.87 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 2,982.62 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0988 from $1.0992 at 2100 GMT Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2430 from $1.2434 Euro/pound: UP at 88.41 pence from 88.40 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 107.60 yen from 107.49 West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 19 cents at $58.45 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 20 cents at $64.57 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 26,949.99 (close)London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,326.08 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election UK Prime Minister Supreme Court World Dollar Europe China Washington Parliament German Visit Trump Bank London Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei York New York Euro Brexit October November Stocks 2020 Market From Agreement Top Asia

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

26 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

26 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

35 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

35 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

37 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.