UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Markets Mostly Up On Vaccines, Eyes On US Stimulus Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:18 PM

Asian markets mostly up on vaccines, eyes on US stimulus talks

Asian markets mostly rose Thursday as investors tracked renewed US stimulus talks in Washington, while the mood remains upbeat owing to vaccine development

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Asian markets mostly rose Thursday as investors tracked renewed US stimulus talks in Washington, while the mood remains upbeat owing to vaccine developments.

After the first approval of a Covid-19 drug by Britain on Wednesday, traders are now focusing on regulators in the US and Europe, and the rollout that will allow life to get back to normal and the economy back on track.

Observers pointed to a pick-up in Treasury yields that suggests investors expect interest rates to rise in the future -- a sign that the economy is improving.

"The market has almost immediately priced in a better-than-expected 2021, particularly in the second half, and that's what we are seeing here, and on the yield curve as well," Alicia Levine, at BNY Mellon Investment Management, told Bloomberg tv.

"The message here really is that better days are ahead and that dips and consolidations are eminently buyable." Wall Street enjoyed another broadly positive day, with the S&P 500 chalking up another record close, while the Dow also advanced, though the Nasdaq inched down from Tuesday's all-time high.

Asia struggled in early trade but most markets managed to break out as the day wore on.

Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta and Bangkok all rose though Shanghai, Taipei and Wellington were slightly lower.

Tokyo and Mumbai were barely moved.

While the global rally that characterised November has slowed this week, the general consensus is that a bright future awaits.

- 'Two weeks of terror' - "Following two weeks of terror in March, the post-pandemic market narrative has moved seamlessly from policy-driven to mobility-driven to vaccine-driven," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

"The vaccine has been the big prize for risk markets as healthcare concerns see a rapid drop in the global virus counts in the second half of next year. This will result in a collective demand lift for the world economy, (while) global geopolitical risk has also diminished after the US presidential election." Traders were keeping tabs on developments in Washington after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw her support behind a $908-billion compromise relief package proposed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday.

The proposal is half what Democrats had previously been pushing for.

Still, the two parties remain far apart on their plans, with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisting on a much more limited measure.

OANDA analyst Craig Erlam admitted the latest proposal was unlikely to be passed but added: "The best hope may be something negotiated alongside the funding bill which is needed to avoid a partial government shutdown on 11 December.

"But any agreement would likely be very short-term and warrant more action early in the new year. Still, better than nothing which is the best we can hope for, it seems." The need for a rescue package was highlighted by data showing fewer private jobs than expected were created last month, while the Federal Reserve's report on the state of the economy showed four of 12 regions seeing little or no growth, and four others seeing activity begin to dip last month.

Meanwhile, coronavirus continues to surge, with the US on Wednesday registering the most daily deaths since April, while almost 200,000 new infections were reported.

The pound edged up but was still struggling after European Union top negotiator Michel Barnier warned he could not guarantee a post-Brexit trade deal would be agreed with Britain before a December 31 deadline.

OPEC and other major producers will meet later in the day to try to hash out an agreement to extend output cuts over the coming months. While the talks have stumbled this week, many still expect they will eventually push back the end of the current production cuts from January 1, 2021 to April 1.

- Key figures around 0710 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 26,809.37 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.7 percent at 26,719.17 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,442.14 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.2118 from $1.2121 at 2150 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3390 from $1.3371 Dollar/yen: UP at 104.46 Yen from 104.41 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 90.48 pence from 90.62 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $45.04 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $48.04 per barrel New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 29,883.79 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 1.2 percent at 6,463.39 (close)dan/jah/axn

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Mumbai Senate World Europe Washington European Union Sydney London Shanghai Nancy Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok Craig New York Turkish Lira January March April May November December Democrats Market TV All From Government Agreement Best Top Asia Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

6 minutes ago

Money-laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehb ..

18 minutes ago

AJK President calls for securing knowledge of mode ..

3 minutes ago

'Turkey's EU membership to benefit both sides'

3 minutes ago

Shibli grieved over demise of brother of Aamir Gha ..

3 minutes ago

22 kg hash seized,drug peddler held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.