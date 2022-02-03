Asian markets post mixed figures at close 3rd Feb, 2022

Major Asian indices closed Thursday with mixed figures mostly negative, while Chinese and Hong Kong markets were closed due to the Lunar New Year

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Major Asian indices closed Thursday with mixed figures mostly negative, while Chinese and Hong Kong markets were closed due to the Lunar New Year.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, earned 31.51 points, or 0.85%, to close at around 3,964 points.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange was down 292.29 points, or 1.06%, to 27,241 points.

The Indian Sensex benchmark posted a decrease of 730.39 points, or 1.23%, to close at 58,827 points.

Only the Singapore index saw an increase, up 66.4 points, or 2.04%, to reach 3,315 points.

- European markets All major European indices, except for the UK, were in the negative territory as of the midday.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, was down 2.96 points, or 0.62%, to reach 474.05 points as of 0956GMT.

London's FTSE 100 increased slightly by 0.4 point, or 0.01%, to stand at 7,583 points, and Germany's DAX index reached 15,534 points, down by 79.58 points or 0.51%.

The French CAC 40 lost 25.8 points, or 0.36%, to stand at 7,089 points, while Italy's FTSE MIB posted a decrease of 116.21 points, or 0.42%, to reach 27,272 points.

Spain's IBEX 35 also dropped by 45.1 points, or 0.52%, to 8,668 points.