Asian Markets Post Mixed Figures At Close 3rd Feb, 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 03:37 PM

Major Asian indices closed Thursday with mixed figures mostly negative, while Chinese and Hong Kong markets were closed due to the Lunar New Year

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Major Asian indices closed Thursday with mixed figures mostly negative, while Chinese and Hong Kong markets were closed due to the Lunar New Year.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, earned 31.51 points, or 0.85%, to close at around 3,964 points.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange was down 292.29 points, or 1.06%, to 27,241 points.

The Indian Sensex benchmark posted a decrease of 730.39 points, or 1.23%, to close at 58,827 points.

Only the Singapore index saw an increase, up 66.4 points, or 2.04%, to reach 3,315 points.

- European markets All major European indices, except for the UK, were in the negative territory as of the midday.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, was down 2.96 points, or 0.62%, to reach 474.05 points as of 0956GMT.

London's FTSE 100 increased slightly by 0.4 point, or 0.01%, to stand at 7,583 points, and Germany's DAX index reached 15,534 points, down by 79.58 points or 0.51%.

The French CAC 40 lost 25.8 points, or 0.36%, to stand at 7,089 points, while Italy's FTSE MIB posted a decrease of 116.21 points, or 0.42%, to reach 27,272 points.

Spain's IBEX 35 also dropped by 45.1 points, or 0.52%, to 8,668 points.

