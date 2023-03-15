UrduPoint.com

Asian Markets Rally As Bank Worries Ebb, Fed Rates Back In View

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Asian markets rally as bank worries ebb, Fed rates back in view

Asian markets bounced Wednesday as concerns about contagion from the collapse of two US regional lenders eased while investors turned their attention back to next week's Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Asian markets bounced Wednesday as concerns about contagion from the collapse of two US regional lenders eased while investors turned their attention back to next week's Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Banks rallied in early exchanges after taking a battering the previous two days in reaction to the demise of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank at the weekend, which were the biggest casualties since the global financial crisis.

But investor worries were soothed by the swift response from US authorities to pledge all depositors would get their cash and that other lenders would be given support.

The run on deposits at SVB and Signature -- as well as crypto bank Silvergate Capital, which went under earlier in March -- led ratings agency Moody's to cut its outlook for the US banking system to negative from stable.

Still, the mood on trading floors was less fraught than at the start of the week, with banks enjoying a much-needed lift.

Japan's Sumitomo Mistui Financial gained three percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial put on almost five percent, while South Korea's Hana Financial Group was up more than three percent. HSBC gained more than two percent.

On broader markets, Asia tracked a surge on Wall Street that was led by banks.

Hong Kong gained more than two percent, while Singapore, Seoul, Taipei and Manila all put on more than one percent.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Wellington and Jakarta were also up.

With the temperature over US banking lowered, traders were able to turn their attention back to inflation and the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates.

With the sharp rise in borrowing costs said to have helped cause the SVB crisis, the Fed has come under pressure not to pile any more misery on other lenders with another round of big hikes.

Forecasts last week were for a 50-basis-point increase on March 22, but traders have now lowered their bets to 25 points. Japan's Nomura even suggested it could announce a cut.

Data Tuesday showing US consumer prices rose six percent last month -- in line with forecasts and a further slowdown but still way above the Fed target -- did little to dissuade those expectations.

However, there is a feeling the bank will not go as high as thought last week.

"Policymakers may still feel forced to press pause on rates, despite evidence the hot inflation is still a risk, unwilling to be blamed for making a bad situation worse," said Hargreaves Lansdown's Susannah Streeter.

"While smaller banks remain under pressure, there are concerns that bigger banks could become more risk averse in lending, which could dip the economy into a sharper downturn." And OANDA's Edward Moya added: "Obviously, given the market turbulence over the past week, it is no surprise that expectations for the (Fed) meeting on March 22 are all over the place, but Nomura's call might be a bit of an overreaction to the news that came out over the weekend.

"Many banks have abandoned their rate hike calls and are expecting the Fed to pause." The more upbeat mood on trading floors was also providing support to oil prices, which have been battered by concerns of a possible recession in light of the SVB upheaval.

Both main contracts dived more than four percent Tuesday, but they enjoyed gains of around one percent in early Asian business "Oil markets are looking straight into that recession tunnel as energy traders draw a straight line to prior bank sector-driven recessions," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Especially the 2008 financial crisis, which has similar overtones to the current financial tumult and when oil tanked." - Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 27,298.01 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.5 percent at 19,726.57 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,264.94 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 134.07 yen from 134.20 yen on Tuesday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0757 from $1.0735 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2176 from $1.2156 Euro/pound: UP at 88.33 pence from 88.29 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1 percent at $72.11 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 percent at $78.24 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 1.1 percent at 32,155.40 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 1.2 percent at 7,637.11 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Oil Bank Sydney London Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei York Japan South Korea March May Market All From Mitsubishi Asia

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewabl ..

Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewable energy

1 hour ago
 SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister ..

SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister for Planning, Development and ..

39 minutes ago
 KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research ..

KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research activities

39 minutes ago
 EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrel ..

EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrell - Spokesman

39 minutes ago
 PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain foreca ..

PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain forecast

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.